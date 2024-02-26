Starlink kits are on sale at 50% off

If you’ve ever been interested in Starlink, SpaceX’s solution for Internet access via satellites, you might be concerned about the price of the hardware: typically, the antenna and its (bad) Wi-Fi router 5 are offered for €450 (€10). rent per month). But FNAC is offering a 50% promotion on the latter: it’s €225 today. This is version 2, motorized, which will soon be replaced by a simpler but more efficient model in terms of networking, which includes Wi-Fi 6 and Ethernet as standard.

Starlink kit.

Remember that Starlink’s residential (fixed) subscription costs €40/month and offers download speeds that can reach between 250 and 300 Mb/s in reception, and the system only needs a clear view of the sky to work. These dots make the technology very effective in white areas. The mobile offer recently increased to €60/month and allows you to connect from anywhere in Europe.

• €225 Starlink kit at FNAC.

