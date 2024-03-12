The agreement between the state and Orange will be signed on Tuesday

In moderately dense areas of the region (called Amii zones), Orange is committed to making at least 1.12 million premises (housing and professional premises) connectable with fiber by the end of 2025, the operator indicated in a letter sent on January 11. In highly congested areas, Orange aims to achieve a 96% connection rate compared to 92% today. It also plans to make at least 140,000 spaces in 55 Public Intermunicipal Cooperation Establishments (EPCI) connectable by the end of 2024, lagging behind deployment.

The implementation of the commitments made by Orange could lead to “progress”, Arcep estimates in its opinion, even if it warns of “disparities in coverage” depending on the municipalities. Orange will also set up an on-demand connection process, which will allow every French person who contacts their operator to be connected within six months.

Financial crisis

If France is one of the most advanced countries in Europe in the deployment of fiber, with more than 36 million French people eligible for this very high speed network (if more than 80% of connectable places), the authorities have observed or even prevented the slowdown. Deployment in certain areas.

“Today, we are sending the following message to Orange: + You have not respected your previous commitments, this agreement will require you to respect them +”, argued the Secretary of State in an interview with the group’s newspaper Ibra.