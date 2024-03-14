Head-to-head comparison: LG 55C3 vs 55G3

LG 55G3 Starting price €2599



€1,594.00Nine





€1,617.75Nine





€1,617.90Nine





€1,689.00Nine





€1,690.00Nine





€1,690.00Nine





€1,725.95Nine





€1,725.95Nine





€1,790.00Nine





€1,799.00Nine





€1,799.00Nine





€1,838.00Nine





How the price table works

The LG 55G3 — the 55-inch (140 cm) version of the LG 65G3 that we tested — is the lightest TV tested in our lab to date. It combines all the advantages of OLED technology (contrast, precision, responsiveness, viewing angles) with the high brightness of the mini-LED model. An anti-reflective filter is also more efficient. If we look closely, we find small drawbacks, such as a lower colorimetric coverage compared to QD-Oled televisions, a stand sold as an option or a fairly standard remote control. The fact is that these televisions are currently the best for all uses (movies, series, video games, TV and sports).

