Head-to-head comparison: LG 55C3 vs 55G3

LG 55G3

The LG 55G3 — the 55-inch (140 cm) version of the LG 65G3 that we tested — is the lightest TV tested in our lab to date. It combines all the advantages of OLED technology (contrast, precision, responsiveness, viewing angles) with the high brightness of the mini-LED model. An anti-reflective filter is also more efficient. If we look closely, we find small drawbacks, such as a lower colorimetric coverage compared to QD-Oled televisions, a stand sold as an option or a fairly standard remote control. The fact is that these televisions are currently the best for all uses (movies, series, video games, TV and sports).

