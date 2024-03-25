South of Nantes, Sylvain and Ariadne build their house from recycled containers

See my news

Follow Le Courrier du Pays de Retz

You will definitely notice it along the D723, after the Rouen’s Peanut Roundabout. Sylvain Robert and Ariadna Lopez’s home is not to be missed! Firstly because it is under construction and mostly because it is designed from a sea container.

Living in the city center of Nantes for six years, Sylvain, 27, a draftsman, and Ariadne, 24, a work-study salesperson, in 2022, on this self-build project.

View content on Instagram

Recycled containers

“This project was born out of a desire to build our own home in line with our environmental sensibilities,” explains the new Ruansais.

We first looked for properties to renovate. But, this was not in our budget. We explored other alternative housing solutions and our choice fell on container houses. »

Along the D723, after their crush on this plot of land in Rouen, “We called the RGT Concept Company, based in Herrick, which specializes in construction with recycled CorTen steel maritime containers, which were discarded after fifteen years of use. »

€180,000 budget

Still from an ecological perspective, the installation of rainwater tanks will allow them to recover 70,000 liters of water per year.

“Using noble and bio-sourced materials, heating with a wood stove and heat pump will give our 160 m² house good energy efficiency. Our estimated budget is around 180,000 euros. »

or €1,100 per m².

Videos: Currently on Actu

Flood and theft

The container was delivered in September 2023. “We were six months behind schedule,” admits Sylvain Robert. The work was seriously interrupted by the weather. In November 2023, the passage of Storm Ciaran flooded the site and damaged the water recovery tank. Also, on December 29, we were the victim of a burglary where all of our equipment was stolen! »

View content on Instagram

Then there was a misunderstanding with the supplier about all the connection parameters. “We had to dismantle all the frames to adjust all the windows. For interior work, it is the same as for a classic house. We hope to have the house habitable by the end of summer. »

Three tips before getting started

The couple started this self-build but “got some technical know-how to help us. Craftsmen are reluctant to quote and we have received several refusals for facade insulation. » Therefore, the couple uses social networks to get technical advice from people who choose this type of construction. “We will have three pieces of advice: first, to take time at each stage of the project, second, not to set a deadline and make a weekly schedule, and finally, to anticipate the creation of the project, everything is possible. Problems, even unimaginable (planning, validation of building permits, weather, burglary, difficulties in finding suppliers). »

If the initial enthusiasm has faded somewhat, Sylvain and Ariadne maintain their enthusiasm. “We know that beliefs have a price. »

Follow all the news from your favorite cities and media by subscribing to Mon Actu.