Social Security will send a single payment of $1,415 in April

Some benefits provided to older adults with temporary disability, total or partial blindness, or neediness are paid by the Supplemental Security Income program.



Therefore, a large portion of those citizens who belong to this program typically receive up to $943.00 USD. The good news is that some, in particular, may receive a check next April for up to $1,415.00 USD.

This is an amount that is registered In it Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program as a couple.

In this sense, only married couples who have really low income or almost no money will qualify for this payment.

This was established by the Social Security Administration (SSA). Likewise, the organization points out that single people can only get up to $943.00 USD.

The truth is, regardless of the case, on April 1, 2024, SSA will send a payment corresponding to that month. Therefore, all beneficiaries eligible for the program will be able to receive their checks on this date.

The SSA also clarifies that there is no possibility that the payment will be issued the next day. That is, you have to wait until the following month to get the June one.

In fact, there are people who already have other retirement benefits and this does not prevent them from applying for SSI. Therefore, they may be able to combine it with some other SSA benefit or even with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)..

Who will receive SSI?

As established by the program, adults and children who have little or no income may be eligible for SSI. Likewise, those who have a disability, blindness or are 65 years or older will do so.

It is worth clarifying that monthly payments depend on income, housing conditions, property owned and other factors. Therefore, every month they should report salary, income and other changes in their household resources or arrangements.