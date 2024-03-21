Social Security in the United States 2024: These people will receive U$D 1,900 on Wednesday, March 20 | RPPUSA

This payment of Social security It is distributed according to the date of birth of the beneficiaries. Find out who it is this week.

Every Wednesday, The Social Security Administration (SSA) Issues checks relating to current month’s payments. Beneficiaries range from retired workers to people with certain types of disabilities., whose Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) or Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

Payment depends on issuance Date of Birth of Beneficiaries, while the exact amount is linked to various factors. According to official statistics, the average payment for a retired worker is U$D 1,907 per month In 2024. Below, you can find out who will receive that payment on Wednesday, March 20.

These people will receive U$D 1,900 on Wednesday, March 20

Based on the payment schedule, as well as the average amount, This Wednesday, March 20, the beneficiaries who will receive a check estimated at U$D 1,900, Retired workers with birth date between 10th and 21st.

The SSA will issue the last payment of the month by March 27 and it will go to beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st. It may be mentioned that persons retired before May 1997 and disabled beneficiaries are not covered under this scheme. Above, because they receive payment on the first days of the month, regardless of your date of birth.