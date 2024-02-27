So as not to miss any free news

Universe Freebox releases a new version of its app on Android.

The new version of the Universe Freebox app for Android has just been released on the Play Store. Stamped 1.0.7, it includes bug fixes and display improvements. You can download it for free from here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.netavenir.universfreebox&hl=fr

Application menu

You have access to Light or Dark Mode, whether you have a FreeZone account or not.If you decide to log in with FreeZone, the preferences will sync:

The connection form has been improved to be simpler and more user-friendly:

