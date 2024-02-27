Technology

So as not to miss any free news

Photo of Admin Admin25 mins ago
0 37 1 minute read

Universe Freebox releases a new version of its app on Android.

The new version of the Universe Freebox app for Android has just been released on the Play Store. Stamped 1.0.7, it includes bug fixes and display improvements. You can download it for free from here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.netavenir.universfreebox&hl=fr

Application menu

You have access to Light or Dark Mode, whether you have a FreeZone account or not.If you decide to log in with FreeZone, the preferences will sync:

The connection form has been improved to be simpler and more user-friendly:

For those with an iPhone or iPad, the Universe Freebox app is also available on the AppStore.

And of course, Universe Freebox is also accessible and convenient in web browsers in mobile and tablet versions.

Universe Freebox is also available on all networks with dedicated content:

On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@universfreebox

On Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@universfreeboxoff

On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/univers_freebox

On Twitter: https://twitter.com/UniversFreebox

Download the latest version of Universe Freebox for Android

This article was reprinted on the Universe Freebox website

Advertisement

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin25 mins ago
0 37 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Oh my god! Discover a free PlayStation Plus game that mixes Alden Ring and The Witcher 3, you won’t believe it!

January 17, 2024

A Pokemon Go player was surrounded by trombones

4 weeks ago

Even before its release, Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus is at a smash price

January 15, 2024

99% of people fail this logic test, so what about you?

18 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button