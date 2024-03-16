SNCF demands two years’ salary from former railway employee, paid in error

The railway company paid around 38,000 euros to an employee who no longer worked for it. It has been referred to the Industrial Tribunal.

SNCF is demanding two years’ salary from the former railway employee, who has been employed for eight years as an “electrical products technical referent”. Or about 38,000 euros. This amount is equivalent to the salary paid to him by the railway company between August 2020 and September 2022. However, during these two years, he did not work at SNCF. The 33-year-old, with his employer’s agreement, has been placed on leave to resume his studies – graduating in science, technology and health in October 2023. The agreement provides for him to self-finance his training. , spending on 15,000 euros, according to Parisian .

At the end of September 2020, he mistakenly received a salary of 1,671 euros in his account. An ex-railway worker warns his ex-boss who assures him that management is running “Notice” However, the student continues to receive his salary every month. And for these two years. SNCF management did not react until October 2022. On February 16, 2023, the former employee received a letter in which he received all his “injustices”. asked to reimburse the salary, i.e. around 38,000 euros.He has the option of paying by check or spreading his payment in nine installments of less than 4,200 euros.

Is SNCF within its rights?

A former railway employee asked SNCF for a more flexible spread which the railway company refused. At the end of August 2023, SNCF handed them over to an industrial tribunal. The hearing will be held next October. Meanwhile, a former railway worker claims he made several transfers of 200 euros in favor of SNCF and “works wonders” To settle his debt. “I deliver with Uber Eats to earn money along with my studies,” Explain to the student that “Hope to find an amicable solution with SNCF“

What does the law say? Despite its fault, is SNCF entitled to demand compensation from its former employee? employer”Within a certain period of time he can recover the amounts wrongly paid to you” “If this deadline is not respected, the employer cannot claim remuneration that was improperly paid to you.», we can read on the service-public.fr website. The employer has a period of four years to recover the arrears, after he informed her that he owed her money. Besides, he can no longer claim it.

For example, an employee may send a request to his employer for a free discount citing his resource status. The company or administration may accept or reject it. In the second case, the employee can refer the matter to the administrative court. In the case of the former railway employee, SNCF took the lead.