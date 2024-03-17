Six runners attempt to go 10 km from the finish

The fall neutralized the race for 30 minutes. The organization has decided to cut one lap i.e. 8 km less of the circuit. Follow our live video with Thierry Fourmy and Kévin Reza

4:42 pm: The runners are in the last 10 kilometers and the bell rings.

9 km from the finish line

4:31 pm: Clearly, it’s complicated for the Nice metropole Côte d’Azur, with a collapse for Paul Hennequin, forced to retire…

Puncture for Jean-Louis Le NY (Nice Metropole Côte d’Azur). 4:27 pm: Once again, we’re heading to the final run through the streets of Cholet

Once again, we're heading to the final run through the streets of Cholet





©France Television 4:22 pm: Attacks are increasing and the platoon is now regrouped. Cholet loop has 22 km and three laps to go.

4:13 pm: Kevin Avoin ( Van Rysel-Roubaix ) who made many attempts, got out.

Kevin Avoin Van Rysel-Roubaix 4:10 pm: 5 of them are no longer in the race for the lead, 30 seconds ahead of the peloton: Kevin Avoin (Van Ryssel-Roubaix), Sil van Dael (Bingoal-WB), Iker MINTEGI CLAVER (Euscatel-Euscadie), Victor Angard (BHS-PL Baton Bornholm), and Marty Marquez Roman (Equipo Kern Pharma)

© Vincent Lefalhère / France Television 4:02 pm: 37 km from the finish the gap between the leading men and the peloton shrinks to 0’42” andThe explosion of the leading group after attempts…

Before departure, Luca Mozzato, The The Italian runner gave us possible options to finish







3:53 pm: The gap between the leading men and the peloton narrows to 1’00”, 45 km from the finish.

3:45 p.m : 50 km left before crossing the finish line

Runners are in the last 60 kilometers.

Manche cyclist Paul Lapeira Those who won the Classic Lower Atlantic this Saturday March 16, their first win in the pros, give us their feelings about today’s race:







3:19 pm: There are still seven riders at the head of the race with a 1’45” lead over the rest of the peloton ( Van Rysel-Roubaix )

3:12 pm: The Grand Prix de la Côte de la Coudre at km 116 was won by Frenchman Kevin Avoin.

Seven riders hold a 1’45” lead on the peloton 88km from the finish. 2:40 p.m : There are seven runners in the 102 kilometer race, with a 2 minute lead over the rest of the peloton: Sil Van Dale, Iker minty cleaver, Marty Marquez Roman, Declan IRVINE, Arts Jaladeau, Kevin OATS and Victor Crane Engard.

The fall neutralizes the race for 30 minutes. The organization has decided to cut one lap i.e. 8 km less of the circuit.

List of starters for this new edition:



There are 124 riders to start the Cholet Agglo Tour 2024

A pre-departure update with Thierry Fourmy and our advisor, Kevin Reza:







The fictitious start is given at 11:45 a.m. from Avenue Anatole Manso, and the official start is at noon from Puy Saint Bonnet, at a place called La Renardier. With an average of 43 km/h, arrival is expected around 4:45 PM.

France 3 Pais de la Loire invites you to watch the race live on pdl.france3.fr from 2:30 p.m. and on air at 3:15 p.m. Commenting, Theory Fourmi, our advisors Kevin Reza and Quentin Carrudell, on motorbikes.

In 2023, the cycling event was renamed Cholet-Pays de la Loire. For the year 2024, it transforms and becomes the “Cholet Agglo Tour”, marking a return to its roots while preserving its classic route. The competition now focuses on the Cholet region, with a route through 24 communes from La Romagne to Lys-Haute-Leon, which has led to its name change.



After opening on January 28 with the victory of Luxembourger Kevin Geniets (GFC) during the GP de la Marseillaise, the calendar accelerates: three rounds take place in four days.

Six rounds take place in March and this French Cup is still popular with young riders. It is a great competition and this month of March will reveal the riders on pole at the end of the season during the finale in La Roche-sur-Yon for the Tour de Vendée.



Four French World Team teams are there as well as the best pro team formations, including Total Energy.

You also need to check out the CIC U Nantes-Atlantique runners. We saw Ligerians very aggressive in the various events of the Coupe de France last year.



Every year, like the Tour de Vendée, it is a movement race. Runners have dominated in recent years, but we’re never immune to long-distance breakaways. This happened again on Thursday, during the Danne GP, and a surprise victory for the German Stiemel. If racing conditions favor an escape this morning, because in the last cobbled sector, the collapse of the chasers, including the Swiss Kung, destroyed the potential comeback of the second group.



The results of recent years essentially speak in favor of this hypothesis. Twice, Viviani and Pithi have added their names to the list since 2019. Marc Sarreau was to follow the Classic Loire-Atlantic and Cholet Agglo Tour. But the Groupma-FDJ rider fell to Danine. It will be confiscated.