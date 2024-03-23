‘Sierra Maestra’ attacks people and describes protests in Santiago as ‘vulgar spectacle’

Newspaper Sierra MaestraA member of the Communist Party in Santiago de Cuba, attacked and described protestors Anti-government protests From last March 17 “Disgraceful Magnificence.”

In its print edition this Saturday, the official publication Accused mothers and grandmothers who led peaceful protests of being “criminals”., those who “don’t feel sorry for them, they make them sad”, retirees are said to be ignorant; For workers, character flaws; For young people, “hungrier than anyone else”; Housewives as “parasites” and the poor as “unsettled and ungrateful.”

The article titled “No one can take away our peace”, also published in the digital edition, was received as a major condemnation by the readers with which the local state press determined the intensity of their demands and the importance of what happened.

The publication, written by Mayetti García Tintore, editor-in-chief of the official media, offers a threatening and distorted view of events, in addition to being biased and defamatory.

Although the author initially recognizes that “reality is impossible to hide,” she later simplifies it and reduces it to “groups of people out on the streets demanding electricity and food.”

García Tintor stated that unfortunately or fortunately he was on the Carretera del Moro and, according to his version, “it would be naïve to think that these acts were spontaneous.”

“It was humiliating to see so many of those on the front lines that the revolution had protected with social assistance and aid under the concept of vulnerability.“, said.

Of that segment of the population that is the victim rather than the beneficiary of the regime, he expressed: “They also sell modules that are given to them for free and they have the luxury of shouting and supporting those who pay. Three kilos for them to destabilize the cradle.

Although the newspaper did not present evidence of who financed the riots, it asserted The protest was the result of “a cunning subversive call”.

He also described as a “criminal act” that mothers and grandmothers went out to demand milk for babies. “Milk that sometimes even small children don’t drink, because many people sell it for 2,000 pesos,” said the reporter.

“I know those faces well, they get irritated when production is delayed,” he added, and then suggested that “without killing peas, they make a lot of money from their sales.”

The newspaper described the youth of that area and other surrounding areas as “neither studying nor working and lazy”. To further discredit them, he said: “They are the hungriest of anyone, who are the hottest when the power goes out.”

The Communist Party newspaper said that if these young people remained under capitalism, “they would become prison meat and be shot in the head.”

Referring to workers, housewives, retirees and the curious, the article noted: “Maybe Lacking character, they let themselves go and fall into a network of manipulation.to join the side of the ungrateful”.

Although no official media outlet fulfilled its obligation to cover the events, a journalist devoted a paragraph to describing the protesters as ignorant.

In this article full of hate and insults, the author notes that ““No one can divide the Cubans and take away their peace” and threatened to apply the full rigor of the law to those who tried to “besiege” Santiago.

The editor-in-chief, however, omitted to mention the government’s irresponsibility in addressing the energy and food crisis. He said nothing about why the food magically appeared and was distributed that afternoon.

He also gave no reference as to why the plenary session of the party’s provincial committee refused to analyze the issue and why President Miguel Díaz-Canel refused to communicate with dissidents and leaders of the struggle.