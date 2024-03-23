Dominicans reject military intervention in Haiti | AlMomento.net

Santo Domingo, March 22 (Prensa Latina) Dominican organizations in solidarity with Haiti rejected today the idea of ​​sending foreign troops to that region and advocated stopping deportations from their country.

He Dominican Chapter of the Assembly of Caribbean Peoples He delivered a document to the headquarters of the UN mission in the capital, calling on that body not to finance a new military intervention in Port-au-Prince.

Prior to the delivery of the aforementioned document, dozens of people gathered in front of the UN office with flags of the Dominican Republic chanting “solidarity with Haiti”.

In a letter addressed to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, he maintained that “the gravity of the situation in Haiti could not be more deplorable as a result of the policies of domination and control by the colonialist and imperialist powers. The “murders, looting and all kinds of violence from which that city is suffering.”

He pointed out that the current events respond to the script implemented by the United States, France and Canada, in which the institutional dissolution of that country has a prominent place, as confirmed in the course of the post-coup led by the government. By Jean Bertrand Aristide in 1991.

The Dominican chapter expressed that over the years these countries have staged electoral farces and installed de facto governments supported by corruption and drug trafficking.

“The imperialists pretend to help build security in the country, while undermining the Haitian National Police, encouraging the migration of more than three thousand agents during the year 2023 alone,” he pointed out.

In a document signed by about thirty groups, the chapter said that the intervention planned under UN cover would not provide a solution to past crises and would only contribute to making them worse.

For this reason, he called for a critical review of that organization’s mission experience in Haiti.

He also declared his rejection of new military intervention, demanding respect for the sovereignty of those peoples to decide for themselves about their present situation and their future.

In that sense, Isabel Tejeda, from the Dominican Solidarity Campaign with Cuba, He expressed to the press that it is the independent people (Haiti) who should have the right to resolve the crisis they are going through in sovereignty, as a nation and as a people.

He regretted that the Dominican government was in favor of intervention because, he said, it violated the constitution.

Signatories are among the organizations National Confederation of Rural Women and Trade Union Unity, National Peasant Articulation, The Homeland for All, Communist Labor and Broad Front parties.

In addition, Dominican Committee of Solidarity with Venezuela, National Association of Nurses, Camano Foundation, Dominican Youth Force, Dominican Solidarity Campaign with Cuba, Force of the Revolution, National Human Rights Commission, among many others.

lam/mpv









