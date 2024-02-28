She had contracted AIDS in a research laboratory in Geneva: an Italian woman had returned

An Italian woman who contracted the AIDS virus at the University of Geneva where she was conducting scientific research has received compensation from a Swiss institution, AFP was told on Wednesday. The Italian University of Padua (North) on which it is dependent.

The Italian, whose identity remains secret, conducted a study exchange at the University of Geneva in 2011 as part of the European university program Erasmus, according to the Italian press. She had to do research to complete her thesis and worked in a laboratory at the University of Geneva using AIDS virus samples.

After returning to Italy, she continued a normal life until 2019, when, during an examination to be able to donate blood, she discovered that she was positive for the AIDS virus. However, how she signed the contract remains a mystery.

amicable agreement

Italian laboratories concluded based on the genetic sequence that the virus was carried by the young woman “It’s the same as the one that was designed in the lab” In Geneva, the newspaper writes. In support of this conclusion, she launched a legal battle that ended with an amicable settlement and compensation of 145,000 euros.

The University of Padua told AFP that the agreement stipulates a waiver of legal proceedings. The University of Geneva, contacted by AFP, did not immediately respond.