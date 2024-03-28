News

She gets into a man’s car and discreetly searches for his cell phone, what she finds paralyzes her.

Photo of Admin Admin40 mins ago
0 31 1 minute read

On September 19, 2019, Valerie Kessler, a woman addicted to drugs, finds herself on the streets of Anchorage, Alaska. Suddenly, she catches sight of a man who offers her a ride in a pick-up. For about an hour they will stroll through the streets of the city. At one point, the driver will stop at a gas station to fill up with gas. Then the woman he met would steal his cell phone and return home.

In the evening, he will find this stranger’s smartphone. “I had been drinking and getting high for about two weeks. And then I turned on the phone and in less than five minutes I was sober again.”, she recalls.

She found videos of many women suffering

And for good reason, she will see dozens of photos and videos of naked women, Beaten and strangled In hotel rooms, this is in the device. On the recording, she then hears the voice of the man she met earlier telling her victims: “ Everyone dies in my films. What will my followers think of you? People need to know when they are victims of a serial killer. »

his victim. Brian Smith was convicted of 14 counts, including “murder,” “sexual assault,” “tampering with evidence” and “misconduct involving a corpse.”

In the hearing, the families of the victims described the women who were killed “Kind and unique, loved and admired by their families”. The man is due to appear in court next July. He can be imprisoned for up to 99 years.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin40 mins ago
0 31 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Woman Goes to Relative’s Novenas and Dies on the Way (Details) LaPatilla.com

January 4, 2024

‘You can’t save the country if you don’t save the people,’ blasts Cuban economics doctor in response to package

January 13, 2024

Negotiations escalated after Mali, Burkina and Niger announced their withdrawal

January 31, 2024

A video shows passengers on a burning Japan Airlines flight: calm and waiting for instructions videos

January 4, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button