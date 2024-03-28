She gets into a man’s car and discreetly searches for his cell phone, what she finds paralyzes her.

On September 19, 2019, Valerie Kessler, a woman addicted to drugs, finds herself on the streets of Anchorage, Alaska. Suddenly, she catches sight of a man who offers her a ride in a pick-up. For about an hour they will stroll through the streets of the city. At one point, the driver will stop at a gas station to fill up with gas. Then the woman he met would steal his cell phone and return home.

In the evening, he will find this stranger’s smartphone. “I had been drinking and getting high for about two weeks. And then I turned on the phone and in less than five minutes I was sober again.”, she recalls.

She found videos of many women suffering

And for good reason, she will see dozens of photos and videos of naked women, Beaten and strangled In hotel rooms, this is in the device. On the recording, she then hears the voice of the man she met earlier telling her victims: “ Everyone dies in my films. What will my followers think of you? People need to know when they are victims of a serial killer. »

Faced with such horror, Valerie Kessler would copy the image from this phone to a memory card and send it to the police. Authorities arrested Brian Smith, a South African who had recently become a naturalized American. He was taken into custody on October 8, 2019. If he initially denies the facts, the man will confess that he killed 52-year-old Veronika Abochukka. He then welcomed her to his home by shooting her in the head.

Convicted of 14 offences

The victim was found on the side of the highway. He also admitted to taking pictures of himself caressing the body his victim. Brian Smith was convicted of 14 counts, including “murder,” “sexual assault,” “tampering with evidence” and “misconduct involving a corpse.”

In the hearing, the families of the victims described the women who were killed “Kind and unique, loved and admired by their families”. The man is due to appear in court next July. He can be imprisoned for up to 99 years.