Daisy Ridley reveals when the New Jedi Order movie will begin filming

Daisy Ridley just dropped some news about the upcoming Star Wars film New Jedi Order. The scenario is substantially on the verge of completion. According to Ray’s interpreter, filming should begin later this year or early 2025.

Rey will be at the heart of the upcoming Star Wars film The New Jedi Order. It will take place 15 years after Episode IX and tell the story of the rebuilding of the Jedi Order. In an interview with Collider, the ex-Rack Robber actor revealed more details about the film, which has been highly anticipated by the fan community. Good news, work is already progressing well.

Star Wars New Jedi Order: Filming should begin this year or early 2025

“I know the script is being written”Daisy confides in Ridley who is also preparing her “Read quickly, which is very attractive”. A statement that leads us to believe that the scenario is almost complete. The actress revealed when the shooting of the film is expected to start. “I think it might be this year. It’s possible, but I’m not sure. Honestly, I think the writers’ strike is definitely delaying a lot of things.”.

According to Daisy Ridley, production could therefore begin sometime in 2024. “Let’s hope that’s the case. Otherwise, it’ll probably be early next year. she adds. In January, director Sharmeen Obed-Chinoy also hinted that filming would begin later this year.

Despite rumors that the title would change, Ridley confirms that the film will indeed be called “The New Jedi Order.” Ray will apparently seek to reorganize in his own way, departing from the practices of his predecessors. We must at all costs avoid repeating the mistakes of the past with dire consequences.

To see the results on the big screen, you might have to wait until 2026. That is, in the same year as the recently confirmed second feature film release. According to Disney CEO Bob Iger, Mandalorian and Grogu Should also hit theaters in 2026 “Before previously confirmed films.” Fueled exclusively by the series, the Star Wars saga will return with a vengeance to the cinema where it all began.