SFR announces very bad news and all subscribers are affected – Tuxboard

New SFR price list announced! Old and new subscribers will have to pay more for their subscription.

A big hit for SFR subscribers! The company explained it New price list And the least we can say is that the hike will hurt the wallet.

SFR: Spectacular increase for certain subscriptions

This is a new blow for SFR subscribers. The company implemented the new price list on March 5. And this time inflation has affected everyone.

The operator has just ended the underlying promotional period for new subscribers. Additionally, SFR has decided to increase its fixed internet prices!

This increase is not the only concern New subscribers to the Service. In fact, older people will also see their bills go up. Especially those with SFR Fiber Starter, Fiber Power or even Fiber Premium formulas, with or without commitment.

So the price hike concerns all SFR offers. For example, the entry-level Fiber Starter sees its price increase by 3.45%.

Thus, its new price is 29.99 euros per month for a plan with a 12-month commitment. The old price was 22.99 euros per month for the first 6 months, then 34.99 euros. Thus, the annual price of this subscription increases to 359.99 euros compared to 347.99 euros.

For fiber power, mid-range, we observe an increase of 5.7%. Its new price is initially set at 36.99 euros. Whereas previously, new subscribers could avail 6 months at a reduced price of 29.99 euros. So the annual cost of this formula increases from 419.88 euros to 443.88 euros.

+ 10% for premium formula

For certain SFR subscriptions, The increase is remarkable. This is the case for SFR Fiber Premium Formula, which sees its price increase by 10%! As a reminder, it offers 200 TV channels, guaranteed internet, two Wi-Fi repeaters and multi TV.

Before the start of March, subscribers had to pay 35.99 euros per month for the first 6 months. Then the price increased to 46.99 euros per month. So the annual bill was 497.88 euros.

From now on, you have to pay 44.99 euros per month for this subscription. That’s an annual price of 539.88 euros! To appease its subscribers for this price increase, SFR has added a second TV decoder and 2 smart Wi-Fi repeaters to this formula.

On the other hand, the promised upstream and downstream speeds are similar to those of Freebox Ultra today. or 8 Gbit/s. But that doesn’t make it any easier to go down the pill!

What about ADSL customers? Are they also affected by this hike in SFR prices? Well the answer is yes! No one is spared from this change in prices.

The new rates will also apply to them. Thus, the SFR Box 4G+ offer increases to 34.99 euros per month without commitment. News that is unlikely to please subscribers of this formula.

As a reminder, in December 2023, SFR had already increased the price of its RED through SFR packages. At the time, users were not at all happy with this addition!

Launched 6 years ago, this formula offers optical fiber or ADSL without commitment. And at a price Defeat all competition!

In fact, you had to pay 10 euros per month to avail this service. From February 9, 2024, subscribers will have to pay 19.98 euros per month to maintain their subscription with the same options. This new price hike will make people cringe!