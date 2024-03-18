An improperly paid former railway employee owes the railway company 38,000 euros

During a career change, many employees prefer to leave over resignation. Thus, in case of failure, they will be able to maintain their old position. Clement, an SNCF railway worker who left his job in 2020 to pursue training in another field, was hoping for this. Two years later, he found himself with a huge debt, estimated at 38,000 euros.

An amount representing the total amount of this salary received improperly during the period of layoff. And with good reason, the railway company unwittingly continued to pay him his salary. Furthermore, it is useful to emphasize that the training followed by a railway employee is not part of their employment with SNCF.

Moreover, it was a license in “science, technology and health”, which Clement had to finance himself, with the help of his CPF, which, at the time, showed a balance of 2,200 euros.

When he received his first paycheck after the layoff, Clement informed his manager, who explained to him that the railway company would not take long to realize the mistake. Finally, in October 2022, SNCF took two years to become aware of the situation.

Meanwhile, the ex-railway employee continued to earn and spend his salary. As a result, SNCF criticizes him for not reporting the incident to the human resources department, as well as demanding reimbursement of his ill-gotten salary.

Immediate compensation or SNCF spread over 9 months

37,686.05 euros, this is the amount claimed by SNCF. That is equivalent to two years’ salary of railway employee Clement, who, for reference, earned 1,671.72 euros per month. The railway company requested compensation in February 2023, offering to pay the former railway employee the full amount at the rate of 4,187 euros per month, in the form of a check or in monthly installments spread over nine months.

However, Clement received a new letter in May 2023, in which SNCF asked him to pay his overdue amount within eight days. According to him, he manages to get out of trouble because of the “agreement with Rackocatch”. The ParisianBut the debt remains unpaid.

Consequently, in the absence of a debt settlement, SNCF decides to submit the matter to an industrial tribunal, in August 2023. The first hearing was scheduled for February 2024, but it was eventually postponed until October. According to Clement, this action was carried out “Because the lawyer didn’t know I had started paying”.

A former employee of the railway company allegedly paid a debt of 200 euros, which was addressed to Rakocach. He claims that, from September 2023, he is transferring the same amount to pay his overdue amount. “Since then, I have called them to pay by credit card every month. I do odd jobs and deliver with Uber Eats to earn money while I study. “, He explained. On the other hand, it gives confidence that it wants “ Find an amicable solution with SNCF “