Several infrastructure facilities targeted by new Russian strikes

Bombings again targeted infrastructure in Ukraine during the night from Saturday to Sunday. Ukrainian authorities announced one death in the Lviv region and claimed to have shot down nine missiles and nine drones.

Russian attacks again targeted infrastructure in Ukraine overnight Saturday into Sunday, killing at least one person in the Lviv region (west), Ukrainian authorities said. In this area, “The enemy attacked the same critical infrastructure (…) targeted on March 24 and 29 with cruise missiles. The administration building was damaged.Governor, Maksym Kozytsky signaled. “One man died as a result of the attack (…). Rescuers are searching through the rubble. There may be others below.”He added, without specifying the type of infrastructure affected.

In its daily report, the Russian military said on Sunday it had targeted electricity, gas and infrastructure linked to Ukrainian military industry with missiles and drones.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force announced that it had shot down nine cruise missiles and nine Russian Shahed explosive drones during a nighttime strike. “Not a night or a day goes by without a Russian terrorist trying to tear our lives apart again”, condemned President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday. Ukrainian operator Ukrainergo claimed that Russian forces had specifically targeted them “High Voltage Substations in Southern Regions (…)”.

Power outage

Because of the damage, power cuts were introduced in two districts of Odessa and one district of the region for about an hour and a half, before being lifted, the operator said midday on Sunday.

Ukrainergo said restrictions imposed in other regions were lifted due to the strike but could be reinstated during evening peak hours for users and businesses in the Odesa and Kharkiv regions from Krivi Rih city. Ukrainian forces said two Russian missiles hit an agricultural enterprise in the Kherson region, causing no casualties.

Over the past 24 hours, more than 1,500 Russian artillery shots have also hit 14 areas in Donetsk region (east), killing at least two civilians and wounding five others, Ukrainian police said on Sunday. A 19-year-old man was killed and another wounded in Borova, Kharkiv region, and two other civilians were injured in Kharkiv city during the strike on Saturday evening and overnight, the regional governor reported.

Moscow has intensified its airstrikes against Ukraine in recent weeks, particularly its energy network, to ensure it is responding to Kiev’s attacks on its border areas. The governor of the Russian region of Belgorod, bordering Ukraine and hit by near-daily shelling, announced Sunday afternoon that a woman had been killed in a Ukrainian bombing in the village of Donaika.

Russia launched a massive bombardment against Ukraine’s electricity grid on Friday, severely damaging at least three thermal power plants and prompting authorities to introduce emergency cuts in seven regions. Kyiv is asking its Western allies to send more aid, particularly in anti-aircraft defense systems.