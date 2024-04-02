Senegal’s new president, Basirou Dimaye Faye, is sworn in

The 44-year-old head of state specifically called for “greater unity” among African countries to “address security challenges”. Several heads of state on the continent made the trip.

With his right hand raised, Basirou Diomey Faye was sworn in as Senegal’s fifth president on Tuesday, April 2. “Before God and before the nation of Senegal, I swear to faithfully fulfill the office of the President of the Republic of Senegal, to obey and faithfully observe the provisions of the Constitution and laws”Declared the youngest head of state in the country’s history, aged 44, at the exhibition center in the new town of Diamniadio, near Dakar.

Basirou Diomei Faye, who was elected in late March on a promise to break with the system, said to himself “Knowledge” which marks his presidential victory “Deep Desire for Systemic Change”. He also said that he heard “A clearly unchallenged elite voice that speaks loudly and articulates our aspiration for greater sovereignty, development and well-being.”

The youth president also recommended “More Unity” among African countries “In the Face of Security Challenges”. “I reaffirm Senegal’s commitment to strengthening efforts for peace, security, stability and African integration”, he added. Hundreds of Senegalese officials and several heads of state and African leaders made the trip.