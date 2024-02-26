The Israeli army presented a plan to evacuate civilians from “combat zones”.

Israel is preparing its ground offensive on Rafah. Israeli army “Plan for Evacuation of Population from Combat Zone in Gaza Strip Presented to War Cabinet, as well as Plan for Future Operations”., Monday, February 26, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced in a brief press release, without giving details. The announcement comes ahead of an expected Israeli offensive in Rafah, a town in the south of the Palestinian territory, where about 1.5 million Palestinians, most displaced, are crowded together in extremely precarious conditions, according to the UN. Follow our live stream.

Rafah, Hamas’s “last bastion”. According to Benjamin Netanyahu, the city of Rafah, Supported by a closed border with Egypt The “The Last Bastion” of the Islamic movement Hamas. Aggressive will only be “delayed” If the truce, which is currently being negotiated, ends, he announced on Sunday on the American channel CBS. Starting this operation, Israel will be “a few weeks” No a “Total Victory” On Hamas, he said.

Ongoing discussions for a new ceasefire. Egyptian, Qatari and American representatives, as well as Israel and Hamas, resumed talks in Doha on Sunday. White House National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan said on Sunday that a “Midstream” During a recent meeting in Paris between representatives of Israel, the United States, Egypt and Qatar “configuration” A possible agreement on the release of hostages and “Temporary Ceasefire”.

Airstrikes continue in the southern Gaza Strip. dFresh bomb blasts hit Rafah on Sunday and fighting broke out in the ruined town of Khan Younes, a few kilometers to the north. Since the start of the war, which began with an unprecedented Hamas attack on October 7, the Gaza Strip, besieged by Israel, has faced a major humanitarian disaster and 2.2 million people, the majority of the population, have been put at risk. “mass starvation”According to the UN.