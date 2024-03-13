Freebies and a fresh start This pack for LEGO Fortnite is your reason to finally give it a try

If you’ve been waiting for a reason to finally give LEGO Fortnite a try, we’ve got two for you right here.

A brand new Starter Pack is available for LEGO Fortnite players, providing the perfect springboard to help you get started in the brick-based game. It contains everything you need to take to Flamboyantart Street, including a set of outfits, back accessories and decorations (with 13 decoration items to use in LEGO Fortnite).

You can find it for yourself in the Fortnite Item Shop. The first snapshot of the pack shows that most of the accessories come in the same color palette: turquoise, hot pink, purple and yellow. Some of the decor items include unicorn figurines, beds, and other digital items for your virtual bedroom. The Operation Bright Starter Pack costs £2.79 in the Epic Games Store.

Do you want to beautify your home with bright colors? ? Collect the Operation Bright Startpack from the Item Shop and get a selection of cool, bold decorative items and LEGO Bright Agent style! pic.twitter.com/m6kps1ULfG – LEGO Fortnite (@LEGOFortnite) March 13, 2024

Additionally, PlayStation users can get the Blazin’ Wheels Pack, completely free right now on the PlayStation Store, which includes Lee’s Scorch Outfit and Gas Up Pack back bling. Downloading a pack from the store means it should automatically be in your library the next time LEGO Fortnite loads.

These new features come after fans didn’t react well to the recent addition of LEGO Fortnite kits. The relatively high price of the kits in V-Bucks in-game currency may lead some players to believe that they are not worth the value. Fortunately, this doesn’t seem to have stopped the flow of free content for PlayStation players, based on freebies and consistently low prices for PlayStation players. Artiuh packs like the Operation Bright Starter Pack.

Thanks for supporting that work Brick fanatic Do so by purchasing your LEGO sets using our affiliate links!