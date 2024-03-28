Scarlett Johansson may star in Jurassic World

Scarlett Johansson’s name has been mentioned to star in the next dinosaur movie.

jurassic world His last word has not been spoken. In 2022, the third installment concludes the second trilogy of the dinosaur franchise that began in 1993. Jurassic Park By Steven Spielberg. We expected a very long break before the new series of films, but Universal brought the date forward to July 2, 2025, a year and a half after the project was announced. This speed of execution is as surprising as the choice of a potential lead actress.

Scarlett Johansson will star in the upcoming film jurassic world. Image: Keystone

All three films jurassic world Since 2015, theatrical releases have grossed at least $1 billion at the box office. The fourth installment is now set to launch a new series that no longer has anything to do with the characters of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who formed the on-screen couple in the last trilogy.

Scarlett Johansson will be ready

So new faces are needed to tell us a new story of dinosaurs crushing Americans, good and bad, and according to exclusive sites, the first name has been released. Screen Rant, is Scarlett Johansson. Because it would be a coup for the series The actress has moved away from blockbusters in recent years.

It has been known by the informants The Hollywood Reporter, it is currently under negotiation. It is not yet known which role Scarlett Johansson will play, but since she is the first star mentioned, it can be assumed that she plays one of the main roles and the story will be built around her character. It is difficult to imagine the death of the actress after 5 minutes of the film. There’s always going to be one, but it probably won’t be hers.

Jurassic World 4 So that would signal the return of the 39-year-old actress. Since leaving the Marvel Universe (MCU), she has not starred in any major blockbusters. She was last seen in cinema Asteroid City By Wes Anderson.

What we know Jurassic World 4?

Jurassic World 4 doesn’t have an official title yet and there’s still no hint of a plot (please, don’t make the dinosaurs talk). David Koepp, who wrote the first two films Jurassic Park, is also writing the screenplay for the next installment. It is his first participation in the series in almost 30 years. The director is Gareth Edwards, the man behind the blockbusters Godzilla (2014), Star Wars: Rogue One (2016) and more recently the creator (2023). Steven Spielberg is the producer.

Jurassic World 3 will hit theaters in 2022.Image: Universal Pictures International Germany GmbH

Publication date of Jurassic World 4 It was scheduled for July 2, 2025 in the United States. It also applies to Switzerland with a difference of one or two days. The shooting of the film should start soon if the film is to meet the deadline. But perhaps the most important step has been taken with the casting of Scarlett Johansson.

