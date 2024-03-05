MW3 players leave the Zombies mode completely abandoned by the developers

MW3 players are fed up with the lack of content in the zombies mode, with some so frustrated that they say they want to abandon the mode.

Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies mode got off to a flying start when the game launched, immersing players in an open-world experience of undead, unlocking secrets, Easter eggs, and killing various bosses.

While the mod was initially updated regularly, giving players new content to enjoy, Zombies fans were later disappointed with the turn of events, especially since MW3 failed to update Season 2. Didn’t bring anything to undead mode.

This led to some unhappy players on Reddit, such as user ‘wacky_grass’ who said: “They need to update the zombie mode instead of leaving it hanging like an unfinished mess.“

“There are a lot of things that could be done to make zombies better if the developers really had an idea. Add a DMZ-like wallet to store money. There is no reason why a person should not already exist.“

In short, this player feels that the fun has been completely removed from the game while the developers focus more on removing “bugs”, which the user felt actually made the game more fun.

Even the comments on this post are full of people disgruntled with MW3’s Zombies mode.

One player said,Zombies are unstable, at least in my experience, I was going to try to get camouflage, but every few games it freezes or crashes. I gave up at this point.“

In addition to stability issues, some are more concerned about the lack of content. “I’m disappointed that they already announced that they won’t be adding any more elite zombies or contracts for this year’s zombie mode.“, one player said, while another replied, “Yes, the game is looking more and more like a money pump. They just don’t care.“

Hopefully Season 2 Reloaded can spice things up, or maybe fans of the mod will have to wait longer for Treyarch’s Call of Duty 2024.