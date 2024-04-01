News

Russia: Data of thousands of prisoners hacked by hackers to avenge Navalny’s death

According to the American media CNN, hackers hacked several sites in Russia immediately after the death of Alexei Navalny on February 16.
Among them, the database housing information on prisoners.

The death of Alexei Navalny, a staunch opponent of Putin

Revenge hours after the death of Alexei Navalny. On February 16, after the announcement of the death of a Russian rival, anti-Kremlin computer hackers attacked a network connected to the Russian prison system, this Monday, April 1, American media said. CNN. According to the same source, they posted a photo of Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia Navalnaya on the prison site with the inscription: “Long live Alexei Navalny!”.

Hack multiple systems

Always according CNN, hackers also hacked an official database containing information on Russian prisoners. According to American media, millions of detainees are affected by this data leak.

Hackers claiming to be of various nationalities, including Russian and Ukrainian, now claim to share this data. “Hopefully someone can contact them and help us understand what happened to Navalny.”, one of them revealed to the American media. Because the hacked data would have belonged to some prisoners held in the Arctic penal colony, to which the anti-Kremlin was transferred shortly before his death.

    Navalny’s death: did the Russians who participated in the tribute sent to the front?

The hackers didn’t stop there. According to the same source, they took the opportunity to hack into the computer system and allowed the detainees’ families to buy food from them. While the products there usually sell for over a dollar, they were displayed for several hours at the equivalent of… $0.01.

An operation whose effect, according to him, was a significant increase in the number of sales at ridiculous prices. According to hackers at CNNThe Russian prison system took about three days before returning to the base rate.

