Technology

Russia claims itself as the world’s leading exporter of nuclear reactors

Photo of Admin Admin29 mins ago
0 39 1 minute read

An aerial view of the nuclear power plant construction site in Buyukaseli, Turkey on April 26, 2023.
Iya PitalevSputnik/ABACA

DECRYPTION – Giant Rosatom is currently building nineteen reactors abroad. The Kremlin ensures the financing of these strategic projects.

Being the leading founder of nuclear power plants on the planet is not enough for Russia. Yuri Borisov, head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, announced last week that his country is working on a lunar program. “Today we are seriously considering delivery and installationA power station on the moonWith our Chinese colleagues, by 2033-2035”, he said. The project is part of the March 2021 Sino-Russian agreement “International Scientific Lunar Station” The energy will be provided by nuclear reactors. Which will probably be of modest size.

Meanwhile, Russian carbon-free energy giant Rosatom is expanding its empire. Despite partial sanctions imposed by Great Britain and then the United States following the invasion of Ukraine, Russian nuclear activities have largely escaped sanctions. This gives Moscow complete freedom to increase its market share in the rest of the world.

Negotiations are ongoing

from…

This article is reserved for subscribers. You have 84% left to find.

Flash sale

€4.49/month for 12 months

Already subscribed? Enter

(TagsToTranslate)Russia

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin29 mins ago
0 39 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

AMD has launched its RX 7600 XT, which is meant to play in Full HD with large textures

January 25, 2024

Discusses what happened to the Mexican mission to Luna and why it failed

January 12, 2024

Rediscover your clothing collection with the PLATSA rack on sale!

1 week ago

ROSS, while Russia wants to (re)build a space station

February 5, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button