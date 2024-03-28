All the Steam games available soon to save the console?

A Zoom meeting is said to have taken place with Phil Spencer and Gabe Newell. There was talk of importing Steam to Xbox as an alternative store but also native Game Pass to Steam Deck.

We told you about it in our column. Microsoft Gaming’s big boss Phil Spencer wants different stores to come to Xbox. Obviously, we think of Steam, the leader in PC gaming. If a new rumor is to be believed, Valve will be entitled to its integration into platform consoles.

A historic partnership between Xbox and Valve?

When playing on consoles, the choice in terms of stores is very limited, or non-existent. From Xbox, it’s Game Pass that’s become clear. Phil Spencer is aware of this and the lines could change if new rumors are to be believed. What if the console was just like the PC to respond to the almightyness of the PS5 with Steam as the savior?

The Zoom meeting may have taken place according to several rumours, insiders present learned That Steam is preparing to release on the Xbox series as an alternative store. A give and take partnership as we are also talking about an Xbox app for SteamOS. This means that it will be possible to access Game Pass natively from the Steam deck.

While waiting for the officialization of Steam for Xbox, We’ll take this information with a grain of salt. But if the platform comes to consoles, that would be good news. At this moment, no image or video of this meeting exists and Some of the images posted were debunked by notes Community on X, as shown in the post below.

🚨 Breaking Xbox Steam Rumor Alert 🚨 Microsoft has been working on this with Valve for a while! It wouldn’t be surprising if there was an upcoming announcement of a new partnership between Microsoft and Valve to launch the Steam platform on Xbox Series X and Series S devices, because… pic.twitter.com/j9FGPsM3eZ — Karim Jovian (@KJovian) March 28, 2024

Steam could save Xbox against Sony

Steam has established itself as a leader in PC gaming with its vast catalog of AAA and independent titles. As the number 1 and predecessor, nothing has been able to topple it so far, not even the Epic Games Store and its regularly offered games. Suffice it to say Accessing your Steam catalog on Xbox and your Xbox catalog on Steam Deck would be great news..

Valves also have a habit To reduce prices during sales. This means that Xbox players will have access to less expensive games during this reduced period. On paper, this partnership is mouth-watering enough to say.