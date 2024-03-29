Rugby: We know Top 14 and ProD2 2024-2025 restart date

The Top 14 final will be played on June 28, 2025 at the Stade de France.

The National Rugby League unveiled the calendar for the 2024-2025 top 14 season this Friday. And the information to remember is that the championship will resume on September 7, 2024. The final will be played on 28 June 2025 at the Stade de France. .

The calendar of dates for the professional championships for the 2024/2025 season was adopted by the LNR Steering Committee on March 25, then approved by the FFR Steering Committee today \ud83d\uddd3\ufe0f\ud83c\udfc9 The opposition will be held in early July 2024. more… pic.twitter.com/ND16JtmpBq — National Rugby League (@LNRofficiel) March 29, 2024

The Pro D2 Championship will begin on the weekend of August 30. The champion title will be awarded on June 7, 2025, which will also be the last day of the Top 14 regular season. The semifinals of the Top 14 will take place in Lyon on the weekend of June 21, LNR further clarified in its press release. The detailed schedule for each day will be communicated by LNR in early July, when all formations will be known.

Please note that the European Cup will be held over the weekend of December 7 and 14, 2024, January 11 and 18, 2025, before the Round of 16 from April 5, 2025.