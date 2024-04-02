Rugby – Division Pelois: Sam Whitelock, All Black announced eclipse

His track record would already be enough to attest to the enormity of his career. But Sam Whitelock has given himself one last mission: to end it without any shadow. So the double All Black World Champion, who had reached the rare privilege of being able to decide his exit, chose to seize it by announcing his…

His track record would already be enough to attest to the enormity of his career. But Sam Whitelock has given himself one last mission: to end it without any shadow. So the double All Black world champion, who had reached the rare privilege of being able to decide his exit, chose to forfeit it by announcing his retirement from the game in June. The Pelois division would be the endpoint of his epic.

This is the result most consistent with his position: leaving like a king. But it resonated like thunderous applause when there was speculation surrounding him with his contract running until 2025 but harboring a release clause at the end of this season.

A legend in our game. Thank you for all you have given over the past 17 years. Enjoy your retirement 🖤 Whitelock will retire at the end of the French season in June to spend more time with his family.#AllBlacks pic.twitter.com/uxzo79iIML — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) April 2, 2024

The third way

Approached by new All Blacks coach Scott Robertson, who coached him at Crusaders, will Sam Whitelock put on the gloves again and return under the black tunic in the summer of 2024 to pass on his experience to a new generation. And wear a bit more on his record selection for the All Blacks (153) or erase the mark entirely at the hands of Welshman Alan Wyn Jones (170 selections)? Or go to the end of the Bernese adventure extended to 2026 with his brother, Luke, the captain?

He chose a third path, which was more unexpected given his performance in the Top 14 on the momentum of the World Championships: retirement from the sport at the end of the exercise.

Father’s decision. which was “not taken lightly.” I talked a little with my wife Hannah and my three children. What excites me the most now is spending more time with them and watching them play sports. It is time to close the rugby chapter.”

The editorial team advises you

Odyssey of the All Blacks

A chapter that feels like an odyssey. The third of four siblings, the grandson of a former All Black (Nelson Dalzell is his grandfather), Sam followed the family path of rugby after going into exile in Australia for 6 months aged 18, after a long stint with basketball. After completing all stages from school level to NPC, regional championships, crowned U20 world champions in 2008, he explored Super Rugby with the Crusaders in February 2010 and won his first selection in June of that year.

Announcing the end, he measured the progress he had made: “About 16 years ago, I played my first professional match. The start of an incredible sporting adventure. With the Crusaders I discovered a very high level of demand, the All Blacks taught me to always try to be as good in a win as in a loss and finally in Pau I discovered a very tough championship with a Top 14. J I have two obsessions today: to finish my season with Pau at my best and not to miss another year. I am lucky enough to be able to decide to end my career and I want it to end on a good note. »

𝑺𝒂𝒎𝒖𝒆𝒍 𝑾𝒉𝒊𝒕𝒆𝒍𝒐𝒄𝒋𝒂 💬 Player’s statement and his message to supporters 👉 https://t.co/f8ssOkCKXa pic.twitter.com/VV7QbCUhhZ — Section Pelois Berne Pyrenees (@sectionpelois) April 2, 2024

For him to live up to his history, the bar is high: during his career in New Zealand at the Crusaders, his long-time club apart from a one-season stint in Japan, he built a unique track record: double world champion with New Zealand (2011, 2015), triple finalist (2023 ), a seven-time winner of Super Rugby with the Crusaders, also won the Rugby Championship (former Tri or Four Nations) 11 times.

Culture of Work and Earnings

But the objective can act as a driving force when Section Pelois, with whom he has played 8 matches this season, is engaged in two competitions: the Challenge Cup where he will face Connacht at Le Hameau on Sunday and six days from the end of the top 14 places with qualification. Internally, perhaps before finalizing the arrival of the second line, there are no hard feelings, only a desire to fill it.

“Samuel’s determination and loyalty can only be admired. A great player made a great decision. He shared his choice with us and emphasized his desire to finish at the highest level in the division, recalled manager Sebastian Piqueronis. Since his arrival at the club, we have all appreciated his direct and indirect contributions, showing a real culture of working and winning. Even if his Bernese adventure ends in June, he will leave a legacy for the group. »

Sam Whitelock, immortal at his side… “Immortal, yes. One of the greatest in rugby, Scott Robertson, said of his protégé. The impact has been enormous both mentally and physically. He is a winner who has risen to the occasion every time, whose competitive spirit has taken him to the pinnacle of performance. But most of all he is a good person, a wonderful husband and father.”

If Pau doesn’t qualify, he could play his last match on June 8 against Perpignan in Hameu on matchday 26 of the Top 14. At the latest, it will culminate in the final at the Velodrome de Marseille on 28 June. Out of habit, Sam Whitelock is always pushing the limits.