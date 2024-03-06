“Proud” of qualification, Al-Khelafi publicly supports Luis Enrique

At the microphone of RMC Sport after Paris Saint-Germain’s win over Real Sociedad, Nasser El-Khelafi emphasized the quality of the Parisians’ collective performance.

“We are happy and proud”, declared Nasser El-Khelafi on the microphone of RMC Sport after the qualification of Paris Saint-Germain for the quarter-finals of the Champions League, on the evening of the 2-1 victory on the pitch. of Real Sociedad. “It was a very good match, the team played very well with the ball. We won here, although it was not easy,” added the capital club president.

Asked to react to Kylian Mbappé’s double, which comes four days after the psychodrama surrounding his substitution at half-time at Monaco-PSG, Qatar’s leader logically applauded. But once again while taking care to highlight the collective performance.

“The coach decides, we stand behind him”

“Kilian, it’s Kylian,” he replied. “He is a great player, the whole team also played very well. It was the youngest starting team in the history of PSG in C1. We are building something for the future, that is the most important thing “The team plays very good football, but We play as a team even without the ball.”

In relation to a still surprising evening in Monaco, Nasser Al-Khelafi took the opportunity to publicly support his coach. “The coach decides. We are behind him, that’s for sure,” assured Nasser El-Khelafi.

“The most important thing is the team, it’s Paris Saint-Germain. Kylian had a great match today, we’re proud of him, and the whole team played very well,” insisted the Paris president in conclusion.