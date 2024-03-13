Rio bus station hostage take two people injured

“The hostage-taker surrendered, he was arrested, all the hostages were released, they are safe,” a military police spokesman told the press without giving further details on the shooter’s identity or motive.

A man shot and wounded two people at the main bus station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Tuesday March 12 and took 17 passengers on the bus, including elderly people and children, hostage, according to police.

“The hostage taker surrendered, he was arrested, all the hostages were released, they are safe”, then press Col. Marco Andrade, a spokesman for the military police, said without giving further information about the shooter’s identity or motive. According to him, the firing took place “outside” From the bus: One person was shot three times and another suffered less serious injuries.

The bus station was evacuated

“A man pulled out a gun, opened fire and entered the bus”A witness earlier told the GloboNews television channel, while the bus station was completely evacuated.

In 2000, two people were killed when bus passengers were taken hostage in a residential area. The episode was telecast live on television for hours, causing great excitement and inspiring a film. Parda 174.