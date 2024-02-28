Resignation of Credit Mutual President Nicolas Thery

He was head of Crédit Mutuel Alliance Federale (CMAF) since 2014. Nicolas Thery, 58, announced on Tuesday his resignation from his position at the banking group’s head office in early April, BFM Business shows. A decision which, according to his letter to the group’s employees, is “the result of deep reflection”. His mandate will last till 2025.

What are its reasons? “I want to have a different personal balance and make better use of my free time, although I haven’t defined that yet. Being president of a bank for ten years is demanding,” he said in an interview published following the announcement in Le Figaro, in particular.

Nicolas Thery, who before joining CFDT in 2000 served as an adviser to Dominique Strauss-Kahn when the latter was economy minister, joined Credit Mutual in 2009. He headed the Federal Fund, the Federal Bank and the CIC five years later, in 2016, before taking over the reins of the group’s central body, the National Confederation. His General Director replaces him

Who will succeed him as the head of the group? “I have no doubts about the right person: it is our General Director, Daniel Ball, with whom I have been teaming since 2017,” he said in his letter.

