Researchers found the wreck of the famous ship Milwaukee in Lake Michigan after 138 years

In a revelation that sheds light on a nearly 140-year-old mystery, researchers Michigan Shipwreck Research Association (MSRA) They have discovered the remains of the ship Milwaukee In the depth of the lake Michigan. The June 2023 discovery, about 110 meters below the water’s surface, represents the group’s 19th shipwreck discovery, adding an impressive chapter to maritime history. Great Lakes.

Using advanced side-scan sonar technology to initially locate the ship and then using a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) for a detailed inspection, searchers have confirmed the identity of the Milwaukee, a ship that sank after colliding with another ship in 1886, reports . CBS News.

Valerie Van HeestDirector of MSRAHighlighting the uniqueness of this invention: “On our second day on Lake Michigan, finding Milwaukee was surprisingly quick”Demonstrates the effectiveness and precision of the detection methods used.

The discovery not only illuminates the ship’s ultimate fate, but also emphasizes the important role it played in the development of Michigan and the challenges to navigation in the area.

He Milwaukee ship was started by Northern Transportation Company of OhioIn between served as part of its fleet of passenger steamers NY And Chicago. During her transition, the 41-metre vessel was rebuilt to transport cargo, to suit the changing transport and trade needs of the time.

However, it was on a quiet, fateful night on July 9, 1886, that Milwaukee found itself on a collision course. C. HickoxA fact that would lead to its sinking and disappearance.

As per the details given by MSRAThe wreck identification process was meticulous, involving comparative analysis between observed wreck characteristics and Milwaukee’s known history.

“One of the ‘smoking guns’ that helped us identify the wreck was that the Milwaukee had significant damage on the starboard side,” he said. Valerie Van HeestShows how the team’s collaboration and historical research were crucial to verifying the wreck’s identity.

As MSRA investigators progressed, the story of the Milwaukee was revived by sunken wreckage and artifacts found near the wreckage. Canvas ribbons, which the crew used in a desperate attempt to save the ship, lie nearby, providing concrete evidence of the drama and tragedy of the moment.

Valerie van Heest and her team confirm the identity of Milwaukee while filming the debris (MRSA).

Jack Van Heestwho managed ROV Those who documented the discovery, shared their experience with them Fox News: “Seeing the stern and railings come into view, and then seeing the funnel, everything was shocking,” portrays the exciting moment of discovery and confirmation.

This herculean effort to unravel the past prompted researchers to dedicate nearly 400 hours to the project, which, according to Jack van Heest, is totally worth it when you confirm what you’ve discovered.

Team perseverance and dedication MSRA They have not only illuminated a forgotten chapter of maritime history, but also reminded us of the importance of preserving and understanding our historical heritage. Milwaukee, now resting peacefully at the bottom of the lake, offers a clear connection to the past and underlines countless stories that have yet to be discovered in the lake’s waters. Great Lakes.