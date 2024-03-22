The UN adopted a resolution calling for the regulation of artificial intelligence

The first step has been taken. Given the explosion of applications linked to artificial intelligence (AI), which arouses enthusiasm and concern, the United Nations (UN) General Assembly on Thursday 21 March, in its first resolution on the subject, called for its establishment. “Standards” International organizations to guarantee equipment “safe” and respecting human rights.

This resolution was adopted by consensus on the initiative of the United States “A Historic Step to Establish Clear International Rules for Artificial Intelligence”, American Vice President Kamala Harris reacted. According to him, these technologies should be developed in such a way that “Protect everyone from potential harm” While making sure everyone can “Enjoy the benefits”.

“Bridging the Digital Divide”

The resolution, which excludes AI from the military domain, explains “We need to establish standards to ensure artificial intelligence systems are safe, secure and trustworthy”. And this, with intent “Enable rather than hinder digital transformation and equal access to the benefits these systems provide”To achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals, which aim to ensure a better future for all humanity by 2030.

The resolution is actually primarily focused on the potential benefits of AI in terms of development, with the aim of “Bridging the Digital Divide” between countries and within countries. “Focusing on Development Is a Deliberate US Attempt to Win Sympathy” of poor countries, commented Richard Govan, an analyst at the International Crisis Group, Agence France-Presse. it is “easy” than’“Put Security Issues to the First Initiative”.

American Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, highlights the possibilities generated by AI “Fight the fight against poverty, save lives, protect our planet”Special medical diagnosis or arising in agriculture.

Threat of deepfake

But AI also poses “Challenges of Universal Existence”Especially worrying about deepfakes (or hyperfakes), she insists, is the risks “Undermining the integrity of political debate in a year when more than half the world will elect its leaders”.

The text also emphasizes risks posed by the design or techniques used “wrongfully or with intent to harm”. He also recognizes that, without the establishment of “Guarantee”AI risks undermining human rights, reinforces prejudice and discrimination, and threatens the protection of personal data.

So it asks all Member States and other stakeholders “Avoid or stop using artificial intelligence systems that cannot be used in a way that respects human rights or presents excessive risks to the exercise of human rights”.

Warnings are growing, particularly about generative AI tools and the dangers they present to democracy and society, particularly through the creation of false images and speeches that interfere with election campaigns.

“Algorithms Dominated by Men”

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has made regulating AI one of his priorities. They call for the creation of a UN entity, for example based on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

He warned last week, regularly highlighting the dangers linked to misinformation and bias “bias” Technologies designed primarily by men and who “ignore” Women’s needs and rights. “Male-dominated algorithms can literally program inequality into activities like urban planning, creditworthiness or medical imaging for years. »

“I don’t think the United States wants to let Guterres lead this sensitive conversation, so he’s moving to shape the discussion.”Estimated Richard Gowan, describing a “lineage” The United States, China or other states are at the forefront of this social issue.

In March, the European Parliament adopted a unique law in the world to regulate AI systems like ChatGPT. Here, too, we find legislators’ concern to control the potential abuses associated with this technology, without stifling the ability to innovate.

