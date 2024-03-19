Reno: +30% fixed salary award for Luca Di Meo

The exceptional results in 2023 are attributed to Luca Di Mayo

Renault has taken a strong decision by increasing the fixed salary of its CEO, Luca di Meo, by 30% for the 2024 financial year. The increase will bring his fixed salary to 1.7 million euros, compared to 1.3 million euros in 2023. Its variable portion has also been increased, and may rise to 225% in 2024 compared to 150% in 2023.And the number of his stock options increases from 100,000 to 120,000. These adjustments push Luca Di Mayo’s potential annual remuneration to 5.53 million euros for 2023, compared to 3.25 million euros. However, this increase must be approved by the group’s next ordinary shareholders. Which will be held on May 16, 2024. Renault would like to thank most of all Luca Di Maio, who, since his arrival in 2020, has enabled him to raise the bar.. The year 2023 was indeed particularly exceptional for Renault, who posted An operating margin of around 8% and a net profit of 2.3 billion euros. A breakthrough mostly due In the European market: +25% sales in 2023. The Group’s turnover thus amounts to 52.4 billion euros for the 2023 financial year, which represents an increase of 13.1% compared to 2022.

Renault doesn’t benefit from the same resources as some of its competitors. As a result, its general manager’s salary remains lower than the competition. For example, the General Director of Stellentis Automobile Group Carlos Tavares should see his salary rise to 36.5 million euros for the 2024 financial year. With this pay rise, the French automobile group has clearly expressed its intention to retain its manager. Above all, this is a strategic investment for Renault. As the Group’s Board of Directors points out, This pay rise is above all for Luca Di Meo.” need ” Who is it ” Reinforced given the profile of General Managers who are unanimously recognized in the automotive sector worldwide “

Renault’s ambitions for 2024

The year 2024 promises to be busy and promising for Renault. The carmaker plans to launch 10 new models, including several electric and hybrid ones, including the much-anticipated Scenic e-Tech and the electric Renault 5 e-Tech, which has already garnered a lot of attention and is eagerly awaited. is being watched. Besides its electrification, Renault aims to strengthen its presence in international markets with models adapted to local specifications, particularly in Asia and Latin America. The collaboration with Geely and the joint venture with this Chinese giant should enable operations Renault to diversify its range of thermal vehicles, making them more affordable and cleaner. Innovation remains at the heart of Renault’s strategy for 2024. The group also intends to continue its investments in research and development, particularly in the areas of digitalization and connected services.