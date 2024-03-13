Joe Biden and Donald Trump won their respective parties’ nominations

US President Joe Biden, left, on January 5, 2024, and former Republican President Donald Trump, right, on January 19, 2024. Ap

The expected duel is now almost official: Joe Biden and Donald Trump saw their respective positions as Democratic and Republican candidates for November’s presidential election cemented after their victories during the various primaries held on Tuesday, March 12.

By declaring him the winner of the state of Georgia, the American media thus confirmed that the current American president, 81-year-old Joe Biden, has surpassed the threshold of 1,968 delegates needed to ensure his party is running for a second term. The nomination would be anything but a surprise if Biden never faced serious opposition.

On the Republican side, the suspense wasn’t high, with the 77-year-old former president, Donald Trump, still the only candidate still in the running for the presidency after nearly ten candidates eliminated the competition in recent months. Her last opponent, Nikki Haley, threw in the towel on March 6.

Mr. Trump won Georgia and Mississippi on Tuesday before gains in Washington state allowed him to cross the threshold of 1,215 delegates needed to claim the Republican nomination, the delegates set to crown him at the convention this summer.

Georgia could still be decisive in November

In Georgia, Donald Trump doesn’t just have good memories. The southeastern state of the country traditionally leans toward the Republican candidate in presidential elections. Its residents also elected it to the detriment of Hillary Clinton in 2016. But in 2020, to everyone’s surprise, the state preferred Democrat Biden over the tumultuous Republican, a candidate for a second term. The gap between the two men was small, less than 12,000 votes, and Donald Trump never conceded defeat.

Instead, the Septuagint pressured state election officials, asking them in a now famous call “Find” Number of votes for delay. After these telephone conversations became public, the former president was indicted by Georgian authorities. Donald Trump now risks prison and his famous mug shot mugshot Taken in the state capital of Atlanta, has traveled the world.

Georgia, so crucial in the 2020 election, risks being just as crucial in November. The declared duel is the same, with Donald Trump facing Joe Biden, and according to the polls the difference is very close.

Immigration at the heart of the campaign

The two men were campaigning in the state Saturday, clashing over the president’s age and the issue of immigration — two recurring themes in their battle before the election. Joe Biden, in a particularly tough speech to Congress on Thursday, went to Atlanta to rally African-American and Hispanic voters.

Confronted by his most loyal lieutenants, Donald Trump has stepped up his violent attacks against migrants crossing the border with Mexico. The former president also began imitating stuttering Joe Biden, a way of mocking, as he regularly does, his rival’s mental and physical form.

Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Nevada are among the other potentially decisive states in November, which Americans call “swing states”.

