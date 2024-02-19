Red Dead Redemption 2’s new content and features surprise fans after 5 years

There are many hidden experiences and obscure content Red Dead Redemption 2 How easy it is to miss one or all of them.

These experiences wouldn’t be any fun if they were shared so we could all enjoy them together, which is why Fandom has compiled a complete list of all the new content and features that have consistently blown fans away over the past five years.

Full disclaimer here: All the fabulous stuff that surprised us, that was shared, was not included in the Reddit video. However, this does not mean that you will miss out on information about embarrassing deaths RDR2 The players want to keep it a secret.

It also doesn’t mean you won’t learn what happened to Jack Marston, a boy who became the Wild West equivalent of Carrie Brandshaw and wrote his own book. And just like that…Jack became a writer.

But what the video does show are some cute moments between Arthur and numerous NPCs, usually with the NPCs always erring on the side of some kind of fight. Or a whimsical Bob Ross-style introduction to painting through the eyes of everyone’s favorite cowboy – you can’t imagine how versatile this game is!

” RDR2 Basically “Wow!” I didn’t know about this kind of game, and I love it,” one fan shared after watching the video. Another veteran commented that he appreciated being reminded of all these hidden features, so he could do it on his last playthrough and /or be sure to find it.

We say this a lot Here, but Rockstar Games’ RPGs are the gift that keeps on giving. A bit like Rockstar and Bethesda’s GTA Skyrim. In short, classic titles from these publishers are where we find the pinnacle of gaming.

I don’t know if this bodes well for the future of gaming, but it’s a relief to know that there are always “oldies” to fall back on when new games disappoint us.