Red Dead Redemption 2 was voted the best sequel by the community

Released on October 26, 2018 on Xbox One and PS4, Red Dead Redemption II is one of Rockstar Games’ biggest hits. This is the second installment in the Red Dead Redemption saga, and Third in Red Dead License. Last week, gamers voted Red Dead Redemption II as the best gaming sequel.

Find out at Rockstar Mag

in red dead redemption 2, Coulter is a small town Mining Abandoned, located at Grizzlies Westin the state From Ambarino. However, did you know that the plans for this city changed during development? To learn more, find our latest file now: Red Dead Redemption II: What was originally planned for Colter

Former employee of ROCKSTAR GAMES UK LIMITED (Previously Rockstar North) explained how the moon was designed in older games GTA. You can find all the details in our article on this topic: A former Rockstar Games employee explains the dimensions of the moon in older GTA games

Red Dead Redemption 2 voted Best Video Game Sequel

Last week, on the sidelines of the BAFTA Games Awards 2024, A Competition was built on the X network. The goal is to ask players to vote for the best video game sequel in history. This was Monday’s official account BAFTA Games On X (twitter), posted a table with lots of polls to vote on. Best video game sequel Depending on the community.

Here is the text of the official account release BAFTA Games Awards :

Second time’s the charm…

We present to you the best game sequel tournament! There’s a fun and friendly competition ahead of the #BAFTAGamesAwards on 11 April to find out which other entry is number one in your favorite games category👑.

The first round begins… now! 🏆👇

Community tournaments are therefore included 16 gamesWho will face each other in a duel in the form of various surveys available on their official website and social networks. Red Dead Redemption 2 So forth, winning four duels to win the published poll BAFTA Games Awards :

Eighth final : Red Dead Redemption 2 in front of Tony Hawks Pro Skater 2victory of RDRII with 80.5% Vote

: Red Dead Redemption 2 in front of Tony Hawks Pro Skater 2victory of RDRII with Vote Quarter Finals : Red Dead Redemption 2 in front of The Last of Us Part 2victory of RDRII with 54.2% Vote

: Red Dead Redemption 2 in front of The Last of Us Part 2victory of RDRII with Vote Semi Finals : Red Dead Redemption 2 in front of Portal 2victory of RDRII with 55.8% Vote

: Red Dead Redemption 2 in front of Portal 2victory of RDRII with Vote final : Red Dead Redemption 2 in front of Half life 2victory of RDRII with 58.2% Vote

the latter six years After its release, this tournament shows that Red Dead Redemption 2 enjoys the support of License fans. It is undoubtedly one of Star Firm’s biggest successes, and one of the most popular games to date.

A brief mention of our colleges Naughty Dog Magazine. The Last of Us Part II Reached the quarter finals. You can find all the details about the item offered by NDM’ : BAFTA Games Awards 2024 | Is The Last of Us Part II a player favorite sequel?

To never miss any news from Rockstar Games, join us youtube, X (Twitter), threads, Instagram, facebook, brown sky And discord.

Have a great day everyone at Rockstar Mag’.

(source)