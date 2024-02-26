The fan reaction is amazing!

We still don’t know much about GTA VI, so when new information leaks online, you can be sure that fans will flock to it like wildfire.

The latest information circulating is a piece from the game’s soundtrack that has apparently made its way onto Spotify, and it’s leaving fans confused as to what it might mean.

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Anita Ward’s top song, Ring My Bell, has changed its official background on Spotify to the GTA VI logo, fueling speculation that this was either a mistake or a sign that the song would be playing. Starring in Rockstar’s upcoming game.

Licensed music has been a part of the Grand Theft Auto games for years, and it’s always fun to see what music will be part of the next game’s soundtrack. The set up song has been burned into my memory since its release. It was used. The end credits of GTA V’s campaign, and fans speculate that Ring My Bell may be used in the same way.

Fans commented on the post sharing the news, believing that the song will either be used for an upcoming trailer, be part of an in-game radio playlist, or perhaps be featured as the game’s opening/closing theme. A story or one of its characters.

“Oh that’s definitely the song for trailer 2, it screams Vice City”

“Honestly, the song ‘Ring My Bell’ has a GTA trailer vibe”

“I just checked and yes, it’s on his official page. I wonder if anyone who runs his artist page on Spotify knows that he has a deal with Rockstar for the rights and decided to release it. . »

I bet this song will be used in the upcoming GTA VI trailer, although given how long we had to wait for the first song, it’s impossible to say when we’ll get another one.