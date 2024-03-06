Just 5 months after his last skin, this League of Legends champion already gets a new look

League of Legends patch 14.5 was deployed last night, and Riot Games took the opportunity to introduce the skins that will be coming with the upcoming update. Return to the Western Desert with 4 champions!

A rich theme

The West theme was launched in 2011 (yes, already 13 years ago) with the one and only champion: Twisted Fate. It was then joined by Yasuo in 2013, then Jean in 2016, finally taking off in 2018 and reaching its peak in 2022 with less than 10 skins that year. But since then Riot Games has not finished with this theme 4 new characters join him: Gregas, Evelyn, Rel and finally Yon.

Just 5 months after the release of the Heartstel Yon skin (which also benefits from the Prestige Edition), Yon is already receiving a new skin. Yes, apparently Riot Games really likes Yasuo’s brother.

These 4 new skins are now available on the PBE and Summoner’s will arrive in Rift with patch 14.6 scheduled for Wednesday, March 20. According to the official riot games schedule.

Three forgotten champions

To the pain of their dedicated players, know that three champions have not received a new skin for over 1000 days.

Braum (1000 Days): Latest skin of Braum Pool Party in June 2021

Alistar (1126 days): Latest Alistar Lunar Beast skin in April 2021

Skarner (1198 days): Skarner Lunar Dart latest skin to date

For Skarner, this is not really surprising. A champion overhaul is planned for this year, which means all of his old skins will be reworked and treated as new. But for the other two, we don’t really have an explanation other than that they aren’t among the most popular champions on Summoner’s Rift. Let’s hope they get back into Riot Games’ good graces in a future patch.