Record spending by foreigners in France

Tourism in France is doing well

With spending by foreign tourists totaling 63.5 billion euros in 2023, this key sector of the French economy is emerging from the post-Covid-19 crisis and setting a new record. According to the data published by , the expenditure has actually increased by about 12% compared to last year the echo On March 22, 2024.

Data from Etout France and Banque de France show that the dynamics of this sector Especially driven by Belgian visitors, who spent more than 8 billion eurosClosely followed by the British (7.2 billion), the Germans and the Swiss (6.5 billion euros each).. The Chinese, often highlighted in the media, ultimately represent very little money, barely 1.2 billion euros in spending a year.

” This is great news for tourism professionals who experienced terrible years during the health crisis », commented Tourism Minister Olivia Gregoire. She recalls that the tourism sector in France is central, accounting for about 8% of the country’s GDP.

Tourism: France still beaten by Spain

Despite the good news in 2023, France is still not the first European country in which tourists spend their money. Spain wins the prize with 85 billion euros spent on its territory by foreigners in 2023. Spain’s appeal is confirmed with spending up 19% year-on-year. But France is the leading country in the world in terms of tourist flow or number of tourists.

While Asian tourists, especially Chinese, are yet to return, France must nevertheless redouble its efforts to maintain its attractiveness against competitors such as Spain. Minister Olivia Grégoire stressed the need to develop the French tourist offer, Especially by moving upmarket and adapting to new uses to achieve the objective of becoming a leading destination in sustainable tourism.



