“One woman had a Louis Vuitton wallet. The invoice shows €440! Since then, he comes every day. Once, she came across an ashtray in the shape of a toilet.” Danny Hart smiles. This Brestoise sees customers coming in constantly. They come to try their luck, buying a package for €3 per 100 grams, without knowing what’s in it. ” They all dream of finding an iPhone…”

Packages delivered by different market players often come from Spain or Germany and of course France. They have passed customs: we know that there is nothing forbidden in them. These are lost packages: the recipient changed address, refused to collect the package on time or did not come… Another possibility: this Saturday morning, Amazon will deliver the clearance items. Fight against waste

Danny Hart buys and resells according to this original formula, which has become quite fashionable in France in recent weeks. “It’s a bit like angling for adults. There’s a risk: for example, coming across shoes that aren’t the right size. But customers sometimes resell on the Internet. Overall, they get what they pay for.” A new fashion in commerce: you can buy lost packages for €3 per 100 grams, without knowing what’s inside. Sometimes there are nice surprises. (Photo by Le Telegram/David Cormier)

From February 17, to March 15, 2024, in Brest, Le Faire de l’Europe Gallery of the Casino offers this performance. Angelique de Bellis, director, says she is “proud to host this flash sale that allows us to give everyday items a second life and thus participate in the fight against non-food waste”. She plans to extend the experience to Quimper.

“We have a service provider that has been offering this sale of mystery packages since Monday,” explains Stephane Manach, director of the Carrefour Erois gallery, still in Brest, for his part. “He’ll be there next week and the week after. It works very well. People are very curious. »

Source link