He wanted to do another passenger a favor by swapping places: “two cowboys” fined him 270 euros

This Monday, March 4, 2024, a TGV season ticket holder swapped places (and class) with the 1st person so that he could be next to his son. He received a fine of several hundred euros.

The trip ends with a fine of 270 euros (if paid immediately). Hugues is in second class and has a TGV subscription. A man visits her in first class and asks her to trade places next to his son. But when tickets are checked, flight attendants will be unstoppable, reports say BFMTV.

“Two Cowboys Who Think They’re in the Wild West”

The train controllers believe that the man who thought he was doing the right thing (i.e. Hughes) does not have a ticket and must pay a fine. “They threatened to cancel my subscription and call the police”He says on X (formerly Twitter). “No one was wronged in the story, all the seats were paid for but because of two cowboys who think they are in the Wild West, the SNCF is being hated even more”He continued.

oh, @SNCFVoyageurs And its controllers who have the gift of making you hate trains 🙂 I exchanged my place (which I paid for in 2nd) with a gentleman’s place (which he paid for in 1st) as he wanted to be next to his son who was in 2nd. pic.twitter.com/xD48aZopVg — Hugues \ud83d\udc68\ud83c\udffc‍\ud83d\udcbb (@huguesdelamure) March 4, 2024

His help would be of no use if the passenger with whom he exchanged supported him in this story. But surprisingly occupying 1st place, when your ticket is in 2nd place, is punished. “Tariff Adjustment” (price difference and penalty for upgrade), refers to the news channel. But this does not apply to the absence of a ticket.

“canceled”

But Hughes refuses to pay and doesn’t want to stay. He wants to contact the Transport Ombudsman. The story is rapidly gaining momentum on social networks with more than 7 million views in just 24 hours, forcing Southeast TGV axis director Benjamin Hurteau to respond.

SNCF Voyageurs also contacted Hugues “canceled” According to the director, who also apologized.