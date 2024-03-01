“A real shame”, funeral services refuse to take the body

“A real shame”

“It’s a real shame. The hearse drivers are now refusing to pick up Alexei from the morgue,” lamented Ivan Zhdanov, one of the dead rival’s closest associates, on Telegram.

“First, we were not allowed to rent a funeral room to say goodbye to Alexey. And now, when the funeral service is to be held in the church, the funeral agents inform us that no hearer will take the body there,” he said. The team confirmed on social media.

According to her, funeral teams “are receiving calls from unknown people threatening them not to take Alexey’s body anywhere”.

under pressure

The funeral of the opposition and anti-corruption activist is scheduled to take place at 2pm (local time) on Friday at a church southeast of the Russian capital Moscow, in the district where Alexei Navalny lived when… he was free. . He was to be buried two hours later at the nearby Borisovo Cemetery.

Olga Maltseva/AFP

Since the body of Alexei Navalny was handed over to his mother last Saturday, the team of the rival who died aged 47 had been looking for a place to hold a “public farewell” but were unable to do so. Decline any request. She accused the officials of putting pressure on the administrators.