Sports

Rape convict Daniel Alves throws a party two days after being released from prison

Photo of Admin Admin52 mins ago
0 51 1 minute read

Brazilian right-back Daniel Alves was released from prison on Monday after receiving a temporary release thanks to the payment of bail. According to Spanish media, the former PSG player took part in the party from Tuesday to Wednesday night until five o’clock.

Daniel Alves could have stayed away. The Brazilian international, who was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison for rape, was released from prison on Monday after posting bail of one million euros. Instead of keeping a low profile while awaiting his appeal trial, the man who spent a year in a cell celebrated his release by… attending a party. In any case, the journalist in the Spanish TV show “This is life” assures this.

“Rape!”

On Tuesday evening, the day after his release from prison, the 40-year-old hosted a party at his home for his father Domingos Alves da Silva’s birthday. The festival reportedly lasted till 5 am. Friends and family of Dani Alves were present.

The news shouldn’t help the former Pumas player’s popularity ratings, which are at their lowest since the early 2023 rape case for which he was convicted. “Rape” shouted passers-by Thursday morning as Daniel Alves walked out. Like every week, honoring one of the obligations imposed by the court as part of his temporary release.

Top articles

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin52 mins ago
0 51 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Sasa Obradovic after Barcelona-Monaco: “It’s probably one of our best matches this season”

4 weeks ago

The Vargna slum was vacated by its residents before the arrival of the police

11 hours ago

Galthié, the new disaster?

February 26, 2024

French team jersey revealed!

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button