Rape convict Daniel Alves throws a party two days after being released from prison

Brazilian right-back Daniel Alves was released from prison on Monday after receiving a temporary release thanks to the payment of bail. According to Spanish media, the former PSG player took part in the party from Tuesday to Wednesday night until five o’clock.

Daniel Alves could have stayed away. The Brazilian international, who was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison for rape, was released from prison on Monday after posting bail of one million euros. Instead of keeping a low profile while awaiting his appeal trial, the man who spent a year in a cell celebrated his release by… attending a party. In any case, the journalist in the Spanish TV show “This is life” assures this.

“Rape!”

On Tuesday evening, the day after his release from prison, the 40-year-old hosted a party at his home for his father Domingos Alves da Silva’s birthday. The festival reportedly lasted till 5 am. Friends and family of Dani Alves were present.

The news shouldn’t help the former Pumas player’s popularity ratings, which are at their lowest since the early 2023 rape case for which he was convicted. “Rape” shouted passers-by Thursday morning as Daniel Alves walked out. Like every week, honoring one of the obligations imposed by the court as part of his temporary release.