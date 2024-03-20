Bar managers jailed for LGBT+ “extremism” in Russia, a first

In November 2023, the Russian Supreme Court banned the “international LGBT movement” for “extremism,” a vague term but opening the door to heavy prison sentences.

This is the first for this reason in Russia. Managers of barsOrenburg, A town in the Urals, was placed in pre-trial detention “extremism” LGBT+, Wednesday 20 March, and risk up to ten years in prison.

“This is the first such criminal case in Russia after the Supreme Court’s dismissal decision (under label) Extremist LGBT Movement”, Rescue worker Ekaterina Mizzoulina welcomed “Traditional Values” Advocated by Vladimir Putin.

The Russian president, who has been reappointed as his country’s head for six years, has long been promoted “family” and has been described as a religion facing the West “Descent”, Swear “Satanist”. And since the large-scale offensive against Ukraine launched in late February 2022, Russian authorities have been increasingly repressing sexual minorities.

Several Russians have been fined in recent weeks, for example, for posting photos online showing the rainbow flag or, in the case of two women, for posting videos of them kissing.

Increase in police raids

In November 2023, in this regard, the Russian Supreme Court banned the “international LGBT movement” for “extremism”, a vague term but opening the door to heavy prison sentences.

Police raids and intimidation of bars and clubs open to LGBT+ people in Russia have increased in recent weeks following the Supreme Court decision.