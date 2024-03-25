Putin blames attack on ‘radical Islamists’ but still points to Ukraine

For the first time, Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed “radical Islamists” for the March 22 attack in Moscow suburbs. At least 139 people were killed in the attack on Crocus City Hall, claimed by the Islamic State group. But the Russian leader does not forget Kiev.

Vladimir Putin Confirmed this Monday March 25 Attack on a concert hall near Moscow on FridayThe Islamic State (IS) organization claimed, “ Radical Islamists “Who, according to him, tried to run away later‘Ukraine.

“ We know that (this) crime was committed by radical Islamists with an ideology against which the Islamic world itself has been fighting for centuries. “, he declared during a government meeting, making the link for the first time, claimed three days after the attack.EI. ” We know who committed this atrocity against Russia and its people. What interests us is the sponsor “, he added.

He then reiterated that the attackers, after the attack, which killed at least 139 people, according to a new report, had tried to flee to Ukraine before being arrested.

“ It is important to answer the question why terrorists tried to go to Ukraine after their crime? Who was waiting for them there? Those who support the Kiev regime do not want to become allies of terror and supporters of terrorism, but many questions arise. “, said the Russian president.

But listenMoscow attack: “EI-K struck especially because of Russian support for Syrian power”

“Who benefits from this? », asks Vladimir Putin

Late last week, Mr. Putin and his FSB security services did not mention jihadist involvement, jointly raising a Ukrainian lead that has been strongly denied by Kiev and the West. On Monday 25 March, the Russian president however once again suggested that the attack may have been linked to Kiev and its supporters.

“ Immediately, one wonders who benefits from this? This atrocity may be a new episode in a series of attempts by those who, since 2014, have been fighting our country through the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev. “, he said. “ And the Nazis, it is well known, were never averse to using the dirtiest and most inhumane methods to achieve their goals. “, he declared.