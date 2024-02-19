Update on the situation – The United Nations’ highest court has been hearing since Monday the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories since 1967, with an unprecedented number of 52 countries called to testify.

New US strikes against Houthis in Yemen, Rafah offensive in West Bank, under threat of violence… Le Figaro Monday February 19, takes stock of the latest events connected to the conflict between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas.

The Palestinians accused Israel of “apartheid” before the ICJ

The head of Palestinian diplomacy, Riyad al-Maliki, declared before the UN’s highest court on Monday that his people are suffering. “Colonialism and Apartheid” under Israeli occupation. “Palestinians also suffer from colonialism and apartheid” and “some are offended by these words, but they should be angry at the reality that is ours”.Riyad al-Maliki told the International Court of Justice.

Riyad al-Maliki called on the court to declare the business illegal and order it to end “Immediately, absolutely and unconditionally”. “Justice delayed is justice denied, and the Palestinian people have been deprived of justice for far too long.”he said. “Time to end double standards” Because of which the Palestinian people are suffering “for a very long time”.

” data-script=”https://static.lefigaro.fr/widget-video/short-ttl/video/index.js” >

Israeli Minister Benny Gantz, a member of Benjamin Netanyahu’s war cabinet, warned on Sunday that Israel would launch an offensive against the city of Rafah if Israeli hostages in Gaza were not released by Ramadan. “The world must know and Hamas leaders Must Know: If by Ramadan, the hostages are not home, fighting will continue everywhere, including the Rafah region.Launched the former chief of the Israeli army. “To those who say the price is too high, I say clearly: Hamas has a choice. They will be able to surrender, release the hostages and the citizens of Gaza will be able to celebrate Ramadan., he added in a speech before the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, meeting in Jerusalem. Ramadan, the Muslim holy month, begins around March 10.

Despite calls from parts of the international community, Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is determined to launch an offensive against the city of Rafah, backed by Egypt’s closed border, where 1.4 million people crowd together. Most of the displaced people live there in very harsh conditions. Benny Gantz assured that the invasion would be carried out in a coordinated manner and within the framework of dialogue with the Americans and the Egyptians. “By facilitating the evacuation of citizens” to reduce “as much as possible” Number of victims in their ranks.

New US strikes against Houthis in Yemen

The US military announced on Sunday that it had launched new strikes a day earlier against missiles, drones and submarines of Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The army has “Five self-defense strikes successfully conducted against three mobile anti-ship missile systems, one autonomous submarine and a naval surface drone”Between 3 pm and 8 pm local time (12 pm and 5 pm GMT) on Saturday, CENTCOM, the United States military command for the Middle East, said in a statement.

“This is the first time (the military) has detected the use of autonomous submarines by the Houthis since the attacks began on October 23.”, Centcom added. In addition, Embry, a security company specializing in maritime transport, reported a new attack in the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait, which targeted a cargo ship on Sunday. The Houthis say they are attacking ships belonging to Israel, of which the United States is a key military ally, which it claims supports Palestinians in Gaza.

West Bank: Three Palestinians killed, including a member of an armed group

Three Palestinians were killed in the north of the occupied West Bank on Sunday, including a member of an armed group, during an Israeli raid, we learned from reliable sources. The events take place in the context of high tensions and escalation of violence in the Palestinian territory since the October 7 attack by Hamas in Israel and the start of the war in the Gaza Strip. On Sunday, European diplomacy chief Josep Borrell predicted that tensions in the West Bank, including an increase in attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians “The Real Obstacle” For a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.

In Tulkarem, two men, aged 19 and 36, were shot dead following a raid by Israeli forces on a displacement camp, one of the largest in the region, the Defense Ministry announced. Health of the Palestinian Authority based in the West Bank. At least five others were wounded in the operation, the Palestinian Red Crescent said. The Israeli army said the soldiers went to arrest a man named Mohammed Ofi on suspicion “Participated in attacks against Israeli forces and the killing of people suspected of collaborating with them in Tulkarem”. “Terrorists opened fire and threw explosives at Israeli forces, who responded”Killing those who were suspected “armed”There was an Israeli police officer, she added “Seriously injured and hospitalized”.

In a statement, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, Fatah’s military wing, welcomed the movement of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. “sacrifice” Of the two men, specifying that Mohammed Ofi was one of his executives in the region.

The ICJ consulted on the consequences of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories

The United Nations’ highest court has been hearing since Monday the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories since 1967, with an unprecedented number of 52 countries called to testify. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will address judges from the United States, Russia and China during a week-long session at the Peace Palace in The Hague.

On December 31, 2022, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution to the ICJ “Advisory Opinion” Non-binding on “Legal Consequences Arising from Israel’s Policies and Practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Including East Jerusalem”.. The resolution was adopted with 87 votes in favor, 26 against and 53 abstentions, while Western states were divided on the issue while Arab countries voted unanimously in favor. The hearings are entirely separate from South Africa’s recent high-profile applications to the UN’s top judicial body.

Also readIsrael-Hamas war: Accused of genocide in Gaza, Jewish state defends itself before International Court of Justice