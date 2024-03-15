Another very good news for France!

20 years. It has been an eternity since France last had three qualified representatives in the quarter-finals of the European Cup. At the time in 2003/04, there were 4 of them with Monaco and OL in C1 and OM and Bordeaux in C3. Today, it is PSG in the Champions League, OM in the Europa League and LOSC in the Conference League that will defend the colors of France with hopes of continuing the adventure. A sporting objective, obviously, is the prestige of Ligue 1 on the European stage, but also the UEFA index.

If PSG had no trouble qualifying at the expense of Real Sociedad (2-0, 2-1), LOSC beat Sturm Graz without too many problems (0-3, 1-1), it was more complicated for OM Who had incredible. Villarreal scare on the pitch (4-0, 1-3). A remarkable performance that sealed France’s fifth place in the UEFA rankings for the next two seasons as the Netherlands, who no longer have representatives on the continental scene after the elimination of PSV and Ajax, could no longer overtake France.

France defeats the Netherlands and occupies Spain

Four Ligue 1 clubs will therefore qualify for the next two editions of C1 (three qualified directly to the group stage, the fourth to the play-offs). But two clubs will also qualify for the Europa League (fifth in the Championship and winner of the Coupe de France) and one for the Europa Conference League (sixth in the Championship).

Excellent news following on from last week’s news. Indeed, France are still ideally placed to finish ahead of Spain at the end of the season in the current year. This may sound like a fantasy, but this has never happened since the introduction of the Champions League. New proof that we must now reckon with French clubs on the continental scene.

Ranking of nations according to UEFA coefficient for the 2023/24 season (in brackets, the number of clubs remaining in the competition and the number of clubs qualified this season for European competitions) as of 03/15/2024:

-1. Italy 17,714 (4/7)

-2. Germany 16,357 (3/7)

-3. England 16,250 points (5/8)

-4. France 14,416 points (3/6)

-5. Spain 14,437 points (3/8)

-6. Representative Check 13,250 points (1/4)

-7. Belgium 13,200 points (2/5)

-8. Turkey scored 11,500 points (1/4).

-9. Portugal 10,666 points (3/6)

-10. Netherlands 10,000 points (0/5)

Ranking of nations by UEFA coefficient over the last five seasons (between 2019 and 2024):

-1. England 103.178 points

-2. Spain 87,864 points

-3. Italy 86,998 points

-4. Germany 83,624 points

-5. France 65,331 points

-6. Netherlands 61,300 points

-7.Portugal 55,982 points

-8. Belgium 47,600 points

-9. Turkey 38,100 points

-10. Scotland 36,050 points