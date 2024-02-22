Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: Offers to come for Mbappé’s successor

With the departure of Kylian Mbappé, PSG have begun the search for his successor. Some names have also been mentioned in recent days such as Victor Osimhen, Marcus Rashford and Rafael Leo. But Paris leaders also want to focus on an element they already have.

In the next season, the PSG Can’t count anymore Kylian Mbappé. While his contract expires at the end of the season, the French international may have announced to Parisian leaders not to extend his decision. All indications are that the 25-year-old star will sign Real Madrid. The PSG Then the search for his successor will begin. And with this in mind, Capital Club will be counting on an element that is already with it.

PSG want to bet on Xavi Simons…

” PSG want Xavi Simmons in their project, they include him in their plans for the future. By April or May, they will discuss the plan with the player and their clan. There is no discussion yet around a new contract, which should happen at the end of the season ” suggested Fabrizio Romano In his column for Caught offside .

…and on other stars to replace Mbappé

But in addition Xavi SimmonsThe PSG Others want to recruit stars. Le10Sport.com exclusively revealed to you that the Paris team are still interested Bernardo Silva. names of Victor Osimhen, Marcus Rashford And Raphael Leo It has also been discussed in recent days. can be continued…