Good news PS5 Promo: Fnac is slashing the price of PlayStation 5, but only for a limited time!

PS5 Slim is currently at the lowest price on Fnac, with a great promotion and special offer. But be careful, you have to act fast because time and stock are limited!

The arrival of the new PS5 Slim with a more compact design marked a comeback for the Sony console. And the excitement over the first GTA VI trailer has prompted many people to choose to buy the PlayStation 5 already.

And since the JVTech team is always looking for a good deal, we’ve come across a great offer from Fnac, which allows you to get the console at an even cheaper price than usual!

Indeed, while its usual price is €549.99, the standard version of the PS5 Slim (with Blu-ray player) is currently available from the French retailer for €474.99.

But not all of them since 31 March till 11:59 pmFnac member account holders can also receive automatically 15€ gift voucher are credited to their account, making the purchase of the console even more beneficial!

In the end, the console will cost you €459.99, which will save you no less than €90.

PS5 Slim: An interesting update for the Sony console

The PS5’s popularity is largely explained by its power, which is truly over the top for a console.

Equipped with AMD Ryzen 2 processor And A AMD RDNA 2 graphics chipsetThe latter provides high-level performance to run the latest, most demanding games.

With a 4K resolution And one Up to 120 Hz refresh rate on certain titlesPS5 promises absolutely sublimated immersion in any game. Also note that Ray tracing Provides more realism with more sophisticated shadow and reflection effects.

Interestingly, the first version of Sony’s console featured an 825GB SSD, but now this capacity has increased with the new model. Offers 1TB of storage Allows you to install even more games and enjoy ultra-fast loading times.

But one of the most important points is obviously its controller dualsenseThat splash dramatically enhanced every gaming session with haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and dynamic vibrations.

Strong points Smaller, lighter, more “all-purpose”

A more elegant console

Same performance as standard PS5

Ventilation repeated in a much smaller format! weak points Same price as PS5 standard at launch

The PS5 Slim is part of a worthy lineage of Sony-built home consoles. If it doesn’t offer major changes, it still marks the arrival of a smaller, lighter PS5 that offers the option of adding a disc reader or not. The ventilation has been revisited, providing a much better temperature while maintaining a machine as powerful as the classic PS5, yet more impressive. However, we regret the same launch price as the standard PS5, unlike slim models from other generations, which sell for a bit less.

If you want to know more about PlayStation 5 Slim, you can check us out Full test.

