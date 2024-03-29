Promo €2,259 Medion Erazer Major

Our opinion on the Median Eraser Major X20

For great multimedia power in gaming and creation, you can go for a creative gaming laptop PC Median Eraser Major X20 (MD62520) And its large 2 TB SSD storage that reinforces its responsiveness equipped with the latest high-end hybrid Core i9-14900HX processor and 32 GB of powerful RAM. This heart accelerates the process like a high-end NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GeForce RTX 4070 ray tracing graphics card, suitable for the latest games, a 16-inch IPS 2.5K anti-reflective screen with sRGB colors is more faithful than average improving fluidity in this domain. High frequency of 240Hz. Designed for gaming and creating, this versatile dark Windows 11 laptop also features a Cherry MX Ultra backlit keyboard and connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E and USB-C Thunderbolt 4.



2259€



Features of the Medion Erazer Major X20

screen 16″ QHD 2.5K LED IPS 240Hz 16/10th 100% sRGB 350cd/m² Low Blue Light Emission (2560×1600, Anti-Glare/Matte) processor Intel Core i9-14900HX Raptor Lake Refresh (24 Cores: 8P 2.2 GHz / 16E 1.6 GHz, 55W) Installed RAM (Maximum) 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR5 5600 MHz (64 GB), 2 slots (occupied) graphic card NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GeForce RTX 4070 8GB GDDR6 dedicated, Intel Iris Xe processor and integrated Optimus Collection 2TB SSD: 2 x 1TB M.2 SSD (NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4) Connections 2 USB 3.2 (Gen1) + 1 USB 3.2 (Gen2) + 1 USB-C Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1 (8K@60Hz, 4K@120Hz), SD Card Reader network Wi-Fi 6E ax (2×2, Intel AX211), Bluetooth 5.3 + Gigabit Ethernet (2.5Gb/s) Backlit keyboard Yes, Cherry MX Ultra Numeric keypad Yes Windows Hello – Audio system 2 Nahimic speakers operating system Windows 11 64 bit Announced autonomy / battery 3 Hours / Li-Polymer 4 Cells 4100mAh 62.32Whr Weight / Dimensions (mm) 2.55 kg / 357 x 269 x 33

This Median Eraser faces major X20 competition

This Median Eraser majors in high definition, RAM, and storage capacity in a 16-inch case with Windows.

If the Medion Erazer Major X20 doesn’t meet all your criteria, you’ll find other configurations for gaming with a similar budget in our gaming laptop guide. For the same budget, choose the model with the most powerful graphics card, it will have the biggest impact on performance.

Need a student laptop? Check out our guide

Chassis, connections, screen of the Median Eraser Major X20

The Portal adopts a distinctly gamer look targeting computer gamers and creatives, with its dark design featuring angular lines and connectors positioned at the rear.

This creative gaming laptop PC 1 integrates good connectivity including USB-C Thunderbolt 4, Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E X wireless module to connect remotely, a practical HDMI video output to easily connect it to a TV or monitor, For example, the Ethernet and audio ports as well as 3 USB 3.0 (USB 2.0 compatible) guarantee 10 times faster transfer than USB 2.0 if USB 3.0 devices are connected.

In the dark you can activate the chiclet keyboard’s backlighting to better distinguish its keys.

The screen’s high refresh rate of 240Hz will delight gamers as it significantly improves general fluidity, including games, compared to the 60Hz standard.

The screen will also appeal to creatives with its IPS and sRGB specifications for remarkable vertical and horizontal viewing angles as well as more faithful than average colorimetry.

Fans of high definition content aren’t left out thanks to the screen’s 2.5K definition, which is superior to Full HD, with its 16:10 format displaying more elements in height than the traditional 16:9 format.

Because it is anti-reflective, the screen is more readable in bright environments (eg outdoors) than a glossy panel.

Performance, the autonomy of this Median Eraser Major X20

The median eraser major

It integrates no less than 2 SSDs to provide a total storage capacity of 2000 GB, which is enough to see the future to install and store multiple games, software and files, including personal creations.

This SSD storage provides better fluidity and responsiveness in use than a hard drive. Because in addition to being more resistant to shocks, quieter and more energy efficient, it is faster.

As a result, thanks to the SSD, games/software launches are carried out faster, such as multimedia processing and start/stop, and we can access online game cards much faster.

You can play the latest games thanks to the dedicated high-end GeForce RTX 4070 ray tracing NVIDIA Ada Lovelace graphics card on board.

This is despite the fact that a greater number of GPU calculations must be performed in 2.5K definition than in Full HD, resulting in a lower number of fps.

The GeForce RTX 4070 is actually enabled/disabled automatically and in real time based on the tasks performed by NVIDIA Optimus technology.

Optimus really likes Intel Iris

Autonomy is clearly not the main advantage of this configuration as it has a battery of about 3 hours in light use.

However, the GeForce RTX 4070 is used by Optimus to perform graphics tasks considered too heavy for the Iris Xe, especially for gaming.

Iris



2259€



Obviously, the overall performance is incomparable with that provided by most models on the market.

This core guarantees faster processing than the classic quad/hexa/octo core processor and 8/16 GB DDR4/5. We strongly feel the difference in areas that are intensive in CPU and RAM resources, such as 3D rendering, video editing or photo editing using multi-core.

So creative people will be delighted, especially since software that takes advantage of GPU computing power (eg Vegas, Adobe Suite, VSDC) is accelerated by the GeForce RTX 4070.

Finally, this versatile multimedia creator gaming laptop PC gets hot and noisy when pushed hard (eg games, processing).

To contain its temperature, it can be attached to a ventilated support if necessary (Remember to check the dimensions carefully!).